North Yorkshire training provider to hold open event for National Apprenticeship Week

A Malton-based training and apprenticeship provider is to hold an open event at its facility on Tuesday 6th February, welcoming prospective apprenticeships to meet its team and partner employers Schneider Electrics, Severfield and McCain.

The drop in session runs from 4.30pm to 7pm and offers the opportunity to explore the specialist learning facility, understand how apprenticeships work, speak to current apprentices to get real-life insight and learn more about Leadership & Management and Engineering & Manufacturing apprenticeships.

Claire Gavaghan, CEO of Derwent Training said: “It’s a great opportunity to see first hand, what undertaking an apprenticeship with us is like. The tutors will be here to answer questions, our partner employers will explain what career opportunities they offer in conjunction with our training, and perhaps most importantly, current apprentices can give honest insight into life here at Derwent Training.”

Derwent Training recently launched its Leadership & Management apprenticeship which directly addresses a gap in education provision as detailed by the York and North Yorkshire LEP Business Board.

Derwent Training Association, which was founded 35 years ago, has earned an enviable reputation for its engineering apprenticeships – achieving a 98 per cent employer satisfaction score (January 2023) and is rated ‘good’ by OFSTED. Following a report released by the LEP which described a lack of leadership training in the region being a core cause of holding back productivity, the Derwent Training team decided to invest in making this available to boost the local economy.

The company provides training to apprentices, employers and individuals to build skills and improve employability across Yorkshire and the North East from its training centre in Malton, where it can offer face-to-face delivery such as level three and level four apprenticeships, as well as online delivery to upskill employees through bespoke training and CPD courses.