Northallerton’s young people may not be in school at present but work is in full swing to ensure their new school and sixth form college will be ready for the next academic year. Whilst refurbishment and extension to the former Allertonshire buildings is well underway, the first spadefuls of earth have now been dug to lay the foundations of a brand-new Sixth Form Centre on the East site.

Catherine Brooker, CEO of Areté Learning Trust, which took responsibility for Northallerton School when it became an academy, said: “This is a great achievement for everyone involved in this project, especially in these difficult times. We are delighted to be working with local company Moody Construction, as well as Portakabin, who have pulled out all the stops to help us to keep on track for a September opening.”

Areté Learning Trust has also secured the successful completion of an extensive refurbishment of the Sports Hall at another of their other local secondary schools, in Stokesley. This was achieved by means of a successful bid to the Department for Education for funding, as well as a contribution from Hambleton District Council. This facility now complements the recently upgraded sports facilities in the school. A second major project to improve Stokesley’s Sixth Form Centre is also underway. In addition, Richmond School has also seen investment by the trust in their fantastic new 3G Pitch, made possible with further financial support from the District Council, Richmond School Trustees, Sport England, The Football Foundation and Richmond Town Football Club.