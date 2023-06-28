NORTHERN PRIDE UNVEILS UPDATED LINE-UP AND NEW APP…

POP royalty, X Factor performers and West End stars will all come together at this year’s Northern Pride.

The event – held on Newcastle’s Town Moor over the weekend of 22-23 July – has just unveiled more names for its weekend line up of performers.

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, DJ Woody Cook – who regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum, Zoe Ball – and transgender pop princess, Freddie Lewis will head up the Saturday event, which will end with the spectacular Ministry of Sound does Pride performance.

Sunday will be headlined by Steps favourite, Lisa Scott-Lee, as well as West End star, Miriam-Teak Lee, who was the original star of the show &Juliet.

She will perform some of the pop anthems associated with the show, as well as music from artistes ranging from Ariana Grande to Lizzo.

Capital drive time host and X Factor alumni, Sam Lavery, will join the Sunday line-up, with the weekend also repeating its stage takeovers across Saturday and Sunday.

This time round the takeovers will include Newcastle Mela on Saturday, following on from the success of their appearance last year and Curious Arts Youth Music on Sunday, who will perform a range of original songs as well as cover versions.

Saturday will also see a takeover by Swagga, the Manchester-based LGBT+ club night which brings R&B, dance hall and old skool (sic)favourites together.

The Main Stage, and last year’s popular Live at Pride, which delivered exclusive back stage access to its artists across social media, will be hosted by the North East’s queen of comedy, Miss Rory, who will be sharing the honours with PlastiQ, MXYM, Gaydio breakfast host Paris Munro and Stacey Bee, founder of Swagga.

For the first time Northern Pride has also unveiled a new app created by event app specialists, Woov, which will help festival goers to keep in touch with events and updates throughout the weekend.

Ste Dunn, director of Northern Pride, said the app was in response the number of inquiries that were made last year.

“We saw a huge amount of visitors to our website before and during the weekend last year, with people checking on timings and wanting key information” he said.

“So it made sense to work with Woov, who’ve deliver the app for large events like Mighty Hoopla and Elrow.

“The app which is free to download will provide timings for all the zones across the festival and will give the user the chance to personalise their own Pride plans, a fully interactive site map, and in-app community with updates on the lead up to and during the festival.”

Ste believes that this year’s line up also has something to offer everyone, with the full schedule available on the app.

“We’ve drawn the entertainment from so many different genres and also stayed true to our commitment to give local performers a platform,” he said.

The Pride app can be downloaded free of charge at www.northern-pride.com/app and will also provide the full programme for the entire weekend.

The live performances will take place in the Festival Arena, which this year carries a small charge, with ticket prices starting from £6 for a day pass and £10 for the entire weekend, which gives access to bars and food stalls as well as the funfair.

Anyone who buys tickets for the new and improved VIP space will also have access to the Platinum Bar and Garden – sponsored by Bobby’s Newcastle.

The Community Village will remain a free space throughout the weekend, which includes the Curious Arts stage, the sports and active life zone and the LGBT+ Northern Social Group which supports those who may be attending Pride for the first time.

It will also house the Family and Youth Zone and the Health and Wellbeing area as well as the Rainbow Village with its market stalls, which will all operate across the entire weekend.

Tickets for over 12s are now on sale at www.northern-pride.com with the option to also upgrade and buy a Platinum Pass.

