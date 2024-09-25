  • Wed. Sep 25th, 2024

Charity Digital

Northumberland DAB Gets a Step Closer

Sep 25, 2024 #dab
Northumberland Communities Set to Unite With New Radio Service

Radio listeners in Northumberland will soon enjoy a wider variety of stations thanks to the introduction of new DAB transmitters. A group of local broadcasters has successfully secured an Ofcom licence for Small-Scale DAB, (SSDAB) which will cover an area stretching from Cramlington to the north of Alnwick.

The project, driven by the not-for-profit company Northumberland Community Digital, includes community radio stations, Koast Radio, Radio Northumberland, and Lionheart Radio, along with other stations ready to begin broadcasting in digital quality for the first time. The new system will host up to 25 stations, greatly expanding radio options for the area.

Richard Finch, one of the main organisers and part of the team at Tyneside Community Digital, which recently launched its own DAB transmitters in Newcastle and Gateshead, said:

“Small Scale DAB will bring a diverse range of new and local radio stations, increasing listener choice and helping to build stronger communities. We’ve already raised almost half of our £60,000 target, but to launch the network, we need urgent financial support from businesses and organisations.”

Radio Northumberland, currently only available online, will benefit from the DAB service by reaching a wider audience. Keith Newman, the station’s Volunteer Director, explained:

“All three community radio stations are committed to sharing local community stories and news. The challenge for Radio Northumberland is that we aren’t on FM frequencies like Koast and Lionheart, limiting our audience. DAB will enable us to connect with many more people, especially those who can’t easily access the internet. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring radio to the communities we serve.”

In the north of the county, Richard Dale from Alnwick’s Lionheart Radio emphasised the importance of SSDAB for rural communities:

“SSDAB in North Northumberland will make a huge difference to our rural areas. We’re currently underserved by local radio, and with larger commercial and BBC stations often syndicating national content, it’s essential to focus on local programming for the people we serve.”

Jeff Pattison from Koast Radio also called on local businesses to support the project:

“This is an exciting time for Northumberland, and businesses have a unique opportunity to lead by sponsoring the project. We offer a variety of sponsorship options to suit all budgets. While funding is important, the real impact comes from how this initiative can link isolated communities and provide essential local news and views. DAB radio is entering a transformative phase in Northumberland, and we need your support to make it happen.”

To help make this service a reality, Northumberland Community Digital is seeking sponsorship from businesses and organisations. For more information or to get involved, contact Richard Finch at richard@northumberlandcommunitydigital.co.uk.

By Keith Newman Highlights PR

