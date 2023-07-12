Norton Motorcycles launches the most powerful British café racer the V4CR

Norton Motorcycles launches its first naked sport motorcycle and the most powerful British café racer the V4CR

Based on the V4SV but with stripped-back fairing to reveal artistic modern design combined with thrilling ride

First brand-new motorcycle manufactured by Norton Motorcycles following on from the re-engineered V4SV and new generation Norton Commando 961

Full specification of bike revealed, priced at £41,999

To see the Norton V4CR in action, visit: https://youtu.be/_0KNskxzlNQ

Register interest for V4CR at Norton V4 Cafe Racer (V4CR) | Norton Motorcycles

Solihull, 26th May 2023 – Norton Motorcycles has today launched its first naked sport motorcycle and the most powerful British café racer: the Norton V4CR.

The rebellious younger sibling of the V4SV, the V4CR delivers artistic modern design coupled with a riding experience befitting its 185 brake horsepower.

Priced at £41,999 and with just 200 set to be made, the naked superbike café racer is the first brand-new motorcycle produced by TVS-owned Norton, following on from the re-engineered V4SV and new-generation Norton Commando 961 launched last year.

Meticulously hand built at the company’s Solihull headquarters, the new bike inherits all the hallmarks of Norton’s DNA with beauty in its flowing lines, the distinctive forward angle of the engine and the signature hourglass silhouette.

The stripped-back carbon-fibre fairing reveals the scrupulous attention to detail in the handmade aluminium frame, titanium exhaust system and precision welding. Exposed air intakes at the front, combined with the short body and compact tail unit, gives the V4CR its unique aggressive stance.

By taking the exquisite engineering of the V4SV, the V4CR offers the same surefooted handling and pinpoint power delivery, only without the barrier between the rider and the ride. It is an experience without the filter, marrying design and beauty with the intoxicating thrill of the wind in your face and a road yet to be discovered.

Norton’s first naked sport: About V4CR*

Available in two colour schemes, Carbon or Manx Platinum, the superbike café racer features an under-seat carbon fibre 15-litre fuel tank, with Kevlar reinforcement, and carbon-fibre body panels.

It is also the second motorcycle to be powered by Norton’s own liquid-cooled 1200cc, 72-degree V4 engine, which has been optimised to produce 185bhp at 12,000rpm and 125Nm of torque at 9,000rpm.

The combination of a handmade exhaust system and sound of the V4 engine ensures that UK roads reverberate with the iconic snarling of a Norton engine once more.

A quick shifter and auto blipper system, adjustable Öhlins front and rear suspension, Brembo brakes, solid aerospace grade aluminium billet-machine yokes, a sophisticated lean-angle sensitive traction-control and three engine modes (wet, road and sport) are all featured on this British-made motorcycle.

As standard, the Norton V4CR has a traditional single round headlamp fitted with a modern LED unit, keyless ignition and a full-colour six-inch TFT display.

When it comes to the finishes, the Manx Platinum option presents platinum-coloured bodywork complemented by carbon panels, a striking orange seat and forged aluminium OZ racing wheels. The second option, the V4CR Carbon, features exposed carbon fibre bodywork, with a black seat and carbon fibre BST wheels.

Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: “The Norton V4CR is a raw expression of impeccable design and intoxicating performance. We’ve taken the engineering of the V4SV and stripped back the outer shell to ensure the rider gets a truly uninhibited motorcycling experience.

“The V4CR is the first completely new model we’ve built. Our engineering and design teams have been meticulous in their approach, from initial sketches to concept production, through to the final finishing touches. The bike is the culmination of all our learnings and investment over the last three years and we’re delighted that we can now share this taste of Norton’s future.”

Register interest in the bike at Norton V4 Cafe Racer (V4CR) | Norton Motorcycles

FULL SPECIFICATION

ENGINE

Engine Type: Norton 72-degree liquid-cooled V4, 1200cc. Chain-driven cams with idler gear for reduced engine height. Titanium inlet valves. Slipper clutch.

Bore & Stroke: 82mm x 56.8mm.

Compression Ratio: 13.6:1.

Fuel injection: Electronic fuel-injection system. 8-fuel injectors. Full drive-by-wire system independent on front and rear banks of cylinders for ultimate control and feel.

PERFORMANCE

Power: 185bhp @ 12,000rpm.

Torque: 125Nm @ 9,000rpm.

DESIGN

Bodywork: Full carbon fibre.

Fuel Tank: Under-seat carbon fibre 15-litre fuel tank, with Kevlar reinforcement.

Footrests: Billet footrests and pedals.

CHASSIS

Chassis Type: Aluminium tubular chassis. Aerospace 5-axis CNC machined outriggers and headstock. Frame is hand TIG welded at Norton HQ and hand-polished to a mirror finish.

Adjustable Geometry: Adjustable rake angle, steering offset and swingarm pivot.

Swingarm: Braced and underslung single-sided billet swingarm with rising rate linkage geometry developed from the TT race bikes.

Wheelbase: 1435mm.

Kerb Weight: 204kg

Headstock Angle: 23.5 degrees.

Yokes: Billet top and bottom.

Wheels: Carbon model: Carbon fibre BSTs. Manx model: OZ racing forged aluminium.

Steering Damper: Öhlins damper.

Note: Chassis design was developed at the world’s most rigorous race track – the Isle of Man TT.

BRAKES

Front Brakes: 2 x 330mm floating discs. Radially mounted Brembo monobloc calipers. Brembo discs, and Brembo master cylinder.

Rear Brakes: Brembo 245mm rear disc. Brembo caliper and master-cylinder.

SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: 43mm Öhlins NIX30 fully adjustable upside-down forks.

Rear Suspension: Öhlins TTXGP Norton bespoke fully adjustable rear shock with hydraulic preload adjustment.

ELECTRONICS

Lighting: LED lighting for low beam, high beam, indicators and taillight.

Instruments: Full-colour 6-inch display with auto brightness adjustment. Engine Mode adjustment.

Engine Modes: Wet, Road and Sport.

Quick Shift: Full quick shift system and auto blipper.

Electronic Aids: Linked to Engine Mode: Lean-angle sensitive traction-control using six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Front and rear ABS. Wheelie control.

Ignition: Keyless ignition system with electronic steering lock (manual fuel filler cap).

COLOUR OPTIONS

Manx Platinum

Carbon

Please follow and like us: