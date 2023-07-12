New BMW 5 Series launches with AirConsole gaming platform

BMW Group and AirConsole bring unique gaming experience into the vehicle

AirConsole App to be rolled out to further models

BMW i5 with special gaming look presented

Munich. The BMW Group is partnering with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring a unique kind of in-car gaming to the road for the first time in the new BMW 5 Series. It allows the driver and passengers to play so-called casual games while the vehicle is stationary as a way of passing time while waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example. In addition to the new BMW 5 Series, the AirConsole app will be successively offered in other BMW vehicles*. Exclusively for the launch of the new BMW 5 Series, a BMW i5 with a unique gaming look designed by BMW Group Design is being presented. This livery transforms the BMW 5 Series saloon into the ultimate gaming station not only technically, but also visually.

Easy to use with smartphone as controller

For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the BMW Curved Display. After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the Curved Display. Then players can get straight down to playing. The AirConsole app supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together or in competition mode.

With AirConsole, players can play so-called casual games. These are games that are easy to pick up and play and intuitive to control. The selection available for the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series saloon includes racing, sports, quiz and music quiz games as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games. The 15 or so titles available to play from the start include “Go Kart Go”, “Golazo”, “Music Guess” and “Overcooked”. The portfolio of available games will be continually expanded.

BMW i5 with a unique gaming look

To celebrate the launch of in-car gaming, the BMW Group is presenting a BMW i5 with a unique gaming wrap. Its design symbolises diving into the gaming experience down to the individual pixels. The large pixels are clearly recognisable as an homage to the now iconic 8-bit era of computer games. The colour scheme takes its inspiration from the various games available on the AirConsole platform. Elements of video game controllers wrap around the i5 and thus pick up on the unique solution for in-car gaming with AirConsole, where the smartphone becomes the controller and puts all the game-play options at the players’ fingertips.

