Northumberland-based Offstone Publishing has partnered with The Morgan Sports Car Club to release a new book which tells the story of British car manufacturer Morgan from 1909 to the present day

Northumberland-based Offstone Publishing has partnered with The Morgan Sports Car Club to publishMorgan: The March of Progress – a 288-page hardback book which tells the fascinating story of The Morgan Motor Company from its founding in 1909 to the present day.

Written by Charles Neal, the book charts more than 100 years of British engineering excellence at Morgan – from the company’s launch in 1909 and the Morgan Runabout to its international racing success, the evolution of the Morgan Three-Wheeler, the current cars in production at Morgan’s factory in Malvern, and the role the Morgan Sports Car Club has played in the marque’s global reach and nurturing the enduring passion of its owners and admirers.

The foreword is written by Morgan Motor Company chairman Steve Morris, while the book features fascinating stories and more than 400 photographs from private owners, the club and The Morgan Motor Company.

Gary Ramsay, Offstone Publishing’s owner, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the finished book and the initial feedback from our partners at the Morgan Sports Car Club, Steve Morris and the Morgan Motor Company, and those who’ve read early copies has been incredibly positive.

“The book was a long time in the making and the team poured a great deal of passion and effort into it overtwo years. A huge thank you must go to everyone who has been involved, from Charles and our design team to those who proofread, supplied pictures, and lent their support to make this project possible. I look forward to seeing Morgan: The March of Progress on shelves and coffee tables across the UK and beyond in the years to come.”