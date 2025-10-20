OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit 2025 to celebrate global growth and a new era of co-creation

As the OMODA&JAECOO International User Summit takes place next week, the dual brand continues to build momentum, bringing together users and partners from around the world under the theme “CO-CREATE CO-DEFINE.”

In just 28 months, OMODA&JAECOO has achieved global cumulative sales of more than 630,000 vehicles, confirming its position among the fastest-growing new automotive brands worldwide. Active in 44 markets across Europe, Australia, and South America, the brand continues to grow its international footprint. At the heart of this growth lies a clear, forward-thinking globalisation strategy centred on innovation, design, and new energy. With a continuous enhancement of the product matrix, since its global launch in 2022, OMODA&JAECOO has built a comprehensive product matrix capable of meeting the diverse needs of different markets and user groups.

Supporting this success is a robust European infrastructure. Localised production in Spain has strengthened responsiveness to regional demand, while a dedicated R&D centre in Germany continues to enhance global supply and technological development. Together, these facilities ensure OMODA&JAECOO can deliver high-quality products tailored to the expectations of European customers, with further expansion into Denmark, Croatia, Germany and France continuously strengthening its global market network.

Amongst the brand’s growth, the JAECOO 7 SHS has established itself as a standout vehicle in the line-up, and one of the leading hybrid SUVs in markets such as the UK, Poland, Spain, Italy, and Malaysia, where demand for efficient and technology-led vehicles continues to rise. In the UK, OMODA&JAECOO recorded more than 10,800 new registrations in September*, with the JAECOO 7 SHS ranked as the fourth best-selling car of the month and recently named Overall Car of the Year at the 2025 Leasing.com Awards. These achievements underline the brand’s rapid progress in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

From its rapid expansion at the beginning to today’s steady global growth, every step of OMODA&JAECOO has been guided by a profound understanding of user needs. Taking place in October 2025, the International User Summit highlights the brand’s commitment to collaboration, and marks a new starting point for future development through co-creation thinking. Designed as a true exchange between the company and its growing global community, the event invites users, partners, and enthusiasts to share ideas and feedback, helping shape the brand’s next chapter.

Centred on the three themes “NEXT SHOW + NEXT DRIVE + NEXT COOL,” the Summit combines new product launches, real-world driving experiences, and interactive sessions. Through a programme of creative activities and immersive displays, participants are exploring the brand’s latest designs and technologies first-hand – becoming part of OMODA&JAECOO’s ongoing evolution.

Technology is also set to play a central role in this year’s event. The AiMOGA humanoid robot, Mornine, will play an active and engaging role, demonstrating its real-world capabilities and humanoid functions. Developed in collaboration with the AiMOGA Robotics division, the project reflects how the brand’s technological expertise extends beyond automotive design into broader fields of intelligent innovation.

This spirit of innovation and collaboration mirrors the wider momentum of the parent company, Chery Group, which now ranks 233rd on the 2025 Fortune Global 500. With cumulative exports surpassing two million vehicles worldwide in 2025 alone, the Group continues to deliver sustained growth and global recognition. As the Summit unfolds, OMODA&JAECOO continues to look ahead – guided by the same spirit of innovation, collaboration, and forward thinking that defines the Chery Group’s global success.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations