An influential consortium driving the construction sector forward, has launched a far-reaching action plan, including an ambition to make North East England a beacon of best practice.

Officially launched in 2020, the OneVoice Construction Strategy aims to build a successful, sustainable and inclusive construction industry, equipped with the people and technology to deliver a carbon neutral, built environment, by 2050. The revised OneVoice Action Plan allows for a shift in focus as a result of the pandemic and changing attitudes in the industry.

Over 80 individuals and organisations have put their weight behind the campaign, which sets out the key themes and activity the regional construction sector is committed to, in order to move forward together.

It has been developed by the Construction Industry Council North East (CIC), Constructing Excellence North East (CENE), Construction Alliance North East (CAN) and Generation for Change (G4C) who form its steering group.

The OneVoice Action Plan will focus on three integrated themes to drive cultural change – climate, people and value.

It will work with the Local Enterprise Partnerships to attract, develop, retain, reward and celebrate the North East talent pool and it is encouraging stakeholders and clients to recognise value over cost to drive a better built environment and ensure a confident supply chain.

OneVoice is also advocating the North East England Climate Coalition in its mission to become England’s greenest region by working collaboratively to ensure it delivers on decarbonising the region’s built environment.

Tim Bailey, chair of Constructing Excellence North East, said: “The regional construction strategy has developed from national initiatives and it has taken time and effort to gain traction. The industry is fragmented and stubborn when trying to address key issues and it is our overriding aim to unify the sector and support the OneVoice Action Plan.

“OneVoice responds to industry advances driven by the Construction Leadership Council and delivers at a regional level, with a renewed industry ambition to address the climate emergency.

We will inspire the cultural change necessary to ensure North East England is recognised as a beacon of best practice for construction delivery across the UK.

“This is a collective industry effort, one that encourages putting our competitive differences aside to drive forward knowledge, shared practices and collaborative working to ensure that we are future proofing.

“We want to galvanise the effort of the industry when it comes to addressing its own footprint by providing better knowledge and assistance in how companies can help play their part. We also need to overcome the challenge of recognising the importance of developing a career pipeline for employees by nurturing their skillset and providing them with opportunities. This leads into value and ensuring that we have the correct mix of quality work and good pricing.”

Paula McMahon, regional supervising officer, Sir Robert McAlpine, said: ‘The OneVoice Action Plan is exactly what North East England construction needs. The highly collaborative group has delivered a framework with meaningful, long-term, sustainability at its heart. I have been pleased to contribute in a small way and I encourage others to be part of this. Together, we will inspire cultural change and become a beacon of best practice.”