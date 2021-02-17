Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health has marked a year of continued growth and expansion with Trevor Pill’s appointment as Executive Director.

The new role is a significant promotion for Trevor, who originally joined the agency as a Client Campaign Manager. He then rose through the ranks to become Associate Director, working on a strategic level across the agency’s full suite of digital, creative, and content-based communications teams.

Onyx Health has recently undergone a restructure to drive forward the agency’s expansion by focusing on a digital-first approach to communications. As a result, Trevor will oversee the overall creative and strategic digital direction of the agency and the delivery of international client projects.

Digital communication has become increasingly important in the healthcare industry due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as part of this, the agency will be focusing on digital medical education solutions to bridge the communication gap.

Prior to joining Onyx Health, Trevor was Marketing Manager for Pharma Nord one of Europe’s largest dietary supplements manufacturers, where he was responsible for their UK B2B and B2C marketing strategy, managing the communications team and overseeing a portfolio of over 15 products.

Trevor said “We have developed a golden thread across the agency, which covers strategy, creative, digital and tactical implementation for our clients. We’re known for adopting a collaborative approach with our clients, it’s part of our North East agency culture that we’re extremely proud of. Throughout 2021, we want all our creative teams to develop communication campaigns that really make a mark.

Managing Director Karen Winterhalter added “Since joining Onyx Health several years ago Trevor has become one the key driving forces behind the agency’s commercial success. His passion for creativity is one of his greatest strengths, and he consistently goes the extra mile to deliver creative concepts that make our clients stand out from the crowd. We’ve got some exciting expansion plans for 2021, which Trevor is set to be at the forefront of delivering”.