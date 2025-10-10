OOONO revolutionises everyday driving with the ‘no-distraction’ speed camera alert system

CO-DRIVER delivers an audible and visual alert if a speed camera or traffic hazard looms

OOONO, a company dedicated to making life simpler and safer for motorists, has launched its ‘community-led’ CO-DRIVER NO2 traffic camera and road hazard warning device.

Around one-in-three traffic collisions happen due to distractions and, with touchscreen infotainment systems now dominating car design, OOONO has developed a solution designed to fix this problem.

OOONO’s CO-DRIVER products have already proved popular on the continent. More than 4 million OOONO devices have been sold in Germany and now the Danish company is targeting the UK and is already building its community of drivers, each contributing to collective intelligence.

The CO-DRIVER is designed to be simple, yet effective. It connects millions of drivers and allows them to share traffic information in a single click. As a consequence, motorists will be notified on what’s waiting up the road with a simple, well-timed beep.

Beauty in simplicity

OOONO recognised what is now becoming a serious issue for motorists who now have to navigate scores of menu tabs while still having to maintain focus on the road. According to a study by the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) interacting with car screens while driving can be more distracting than drink or drug driving.

OOONO solves this by removing the screen entirely – one discreet device, one button, and clear audible and visual alert. Its flagship product, the CO‑DRIVER NO2, is a compact, no-screen smart device that connects to smartphones and delivers real-time alerts about:

Speed safety cameras (fixed, mobile, average, red-light)

Roadworks

Temporary hazards

Accidents and obstructions

When it began, OOONO’s key objective was to connect drivers not just with maps and navigation, but with a real‑time community that shares what’s happening on the road. That community can report and verify incidents with a simple button press – no screens, no distraction. Every time a driver confirms a camera or hazard, it benefits others in the area. This shared data model means faster, more reliable warnings than traditional navigation apps.

Key benefits

Works automatically every time you drive

Integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (CO‑DRIVER NO2)

Designed for minimal distraction and maximum road focus

Trusted by a growing UK driver community

Behind the brand stands a team of engineers, product designers and road safety enthusiasts with deep experience in automotive systems. The UK chief operating officer, Sean Morris, joined OOONO after a stint of lead engineering roles at Aston Martin and Continental, bringing high standards of reliability, simplicity and performance to the product design.

Sean Morris said: “This is a game-changer for motorists and UK road safety. With popular navigation apps, drivers can easily miss road hazards, police, or safety cameras ahead – and adding alerts often becomes horrendously distracting hidden behind various sub-menus. Most people don’t even switch their maps on just to pop to the shops.

“CO-DRIVER is different. It’s always on, using a simple button and audio beep system to keep drivers focused.

“We believe safe driving is a team sport. With CO-DRIVER, every user becomes both a recipient and a contributor of vital road information. There’s no magic – just smart engineering, reliable alerts and trust in the network.”

Why OOONO can revolutionise UK road safety

Speeding remains one of the biggest hazards on UK roads. In Greater London alone, more than 815,000 motorists were caught speeding in 2024 – a jump of 85,000 year-on-year. Meanwhile, nationally, more than 3.3 million Notices of Intended Prosecution for speeding were issued in 2024, the highest level in recent history according to Confused.com

Enforcement is only increasing – Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police have introduced mobile speed enforcement cameras to shift focus to local ‘hot spots’ where community complaints arise

In central and dense cities like London, Birmingham or Manchester, drivers must cope with shifting speed zones, roadworks, mobile enforcement and variable conditions. CO-DRIVER is particularly suited to metropolitan areas – often drivers receive penalties from mobile cameras that are literally, around the corner.

Jumping in the car and ‘popping to the shop’ without fully concentrating often leads to fines – fewer drivers get penalised on motorways which is the common perception.

The CO-DRIVER addresses all of this by alerting motorists to cameras and hazards dynamically rather than relying only on static maps or preprogrammed zones.