TYNESIDE-headquartered Opencast has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace, following research and analysis from the respected Best Practice Institute (BPI).

Opencast’s Most Loved Workplace certification follows a comprehensive look at workplace sentiment, and analysis of its engagement data shows that Opencast people are happy and satisfied at work.

The BPI research used information provided by Opencast about employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

Welcoming the certification, Opencast chief people officer Cate Kalson said: “We are pleased to have been recognised as a ‘Most Loved Workplace’. This is a result of hard work put in by everyone across the organisation, as well as listening and learning by the company’s leadership.

“Collaboration is at the heart of the way that Opencast operates. A range of internal and external initiatives ensure respect for all and that all voices and ideas are heard and valued.”

Cate continued: “People experience partners support our people on their personal and professional journeys, and we offer free learning and development with access to training they want.

“Day to day, we live and breathe five distinct values that define how we work as people and as a business. These values inform our behaviour with our clients, partners and with each other.”

Louis Carter, founder and chief executive of BPI, said: “I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the centre of their business model.”

In its original research that created MLW criteria, backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across Europe, the United States, Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia.

They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94% of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95% saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.

Most Loved Workplace certification determines employee experience to recognise a top workplace that is loved by its people.

Alongside the Most Loved Workplace, Opencast is now being considered for Newsweek’s respected Top 100 list, with the results announced in November.

To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit http://bestpracticeinstitute.org.