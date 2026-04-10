OPULENCE FESTIVAL PROVING A HUGE HIT WITH MUSIC LOVERS…

A TWO DAY festival planned at one of the North East’s most famous castles is proving a huge hit with music lovers.

Opulence – which is taking place in the grounds of Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street on 4-5 September – is bringing together a day of 80s and 90s greats followed by a packed programme of House music legends.

The event marks the first time the 600-year-old castle-turned-hotel has hosted a major music festival, which has already attracted visitors from around the country.

And following on from the recent announcement of the exciting line-up, organisers have also unveiled a host of other attractions including stilt walkers, fire breathers and jugglers, along with hair braiding and glitter face painting stall.

A shisha bar hidden among the trees will be set up for the Saturday only, but visitors on both days will be able to enjoy a range of bars and food stalls.

On the opening day – which has also been named Live at Lumley – guests will enjoy headline performances from Marti Pellow and Gabrielle, supported by a huge range of North East talent including Smoove and Turrell, Soulutions and Kate Bond.

Day two will see acts performing across two stages, culminating in a performance by Groove Armada, the twosome who found chart success with songs like At The River, I See You Baby and Superstylin.

The Lawn Stage – set against the imposing backdrop of the cate – will include some of the biggest name names in DJing -– Sam Divine, Eat Everything, Danny Howard, PBR Street Gang, Daz Flatman, Richard Tulip and The Hutchinson Bros.

The Monument Stage will see a number of House icons taking to the stage -headlined by Todd Terry along with Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, Danny Rampling, Alison Limerick, Jon Pleased Wimmin, Paul Taylor, The Beat Boutique, Neil Hargreaves, Emma Harbs and The Missus.

The VIP and VVIP tickets for day one have now sold out, as have the hotel rooms, with a handful of the special packages still left for day two.

Organisers are saying that there are also very few general tickets remaining.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the response,” said Daz Flatman, Operations Manager at ATA Events which are staging the festival.

“Many of main packages have now gone and we only have very small amounts of general tickets left.

“We are strongly advising anyone who is hanging on or who is leaving it until the last minute to buy tickets not to wait, to avoid being disappointed.”

General tickets start from £52.50 per day and are available at

www.opulence-events.com.