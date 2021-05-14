With more than 85% of its residents having had both vaccine doses and the reduced ‘sustained community transmission’, Orchard Care Homes is now taking a pragmatic and risk-based approach to new admissions, in order to reduce the current

14-day isolation period where possible.

From Thursday 13th May, if a new resident has had one or both vaccine doses, is not moving from hospital and has no COVID-19 symptoms, they will only need to isolate until a negative COVID test result is returned, which could be as quick as just 24-hours.

Orchard is confident that this amended policy will allow new residents to settle in and make new friends much quicker and will be of particular benefit to anyone enjoying a short stay at one of its 24 residences across the North of England and the Midlands.

Hayden Knight, CEO at Orchard, welcomes the change, saying, “While it currently remains best practice for new residents to undergo 14-days isolation upon discharge from a hospital setting, we believe our risk-based approach to other admissions – that considers vaccination status, the area a new resident is moving from and their current isolation status – will benefit the wellbeing of all other residents moving in to one of our care homes.”

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 88.5% of its homes now rated ‘Good’ and a 5* Food and Hygiene rating across all of Orchard Care Homes services.