UK Van Centres now able to take orders for Volkswagen California 6.1 Beach

California 6.1 Beach offered in two variants, Camper and Tour

Prices for new Beach model start from £52,062*

Addition of new Beach model makes California more accessible to larger families

Milton Keynes, UK – Order books are now open for the Volkswagen California 6.1 Beach model. The new model will feature two variants, Camper and Tour, with prices starting from £52,062*.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has reintroduced the Beach model to the California 6.1 range, following a surge in demand for the campervan this year.

The Beach will feature two variants, the Camper and Tour, making the California 6.1 line-up more accessible for larger families and to those who need a more flexible MPV to accommodate their hobbies or occasional rest stops.

Prices for the California 6.1 Beach Tour will start from £52,062*. The Tour features five seats as standard, with the option to increase to six or seven, making it the only manufacturer-produced camper on the market flexible enough to seat this many people.

Prices for the California 6.1 Beach Camper will start from £52,302*. The Camper offers four seats as standard with an option to increase to five, as well as a pull-out mini kitchen with a single gas hob, and pull-out awning.

With order books now open, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Van Centre teams are available via telephone or online for sales enquiries or appointment booking. All Van Centres are complying with the latest government advice on COVID-19.**

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also guaranteed it will not pass on any post-Brexit tariffs to orders placed before 17.30 on 2 December 2020, giving buyers confidence and offering certainty in uncertain times.***

Deliveries for the Camper and Tour models are expected by March 2021. Both are powered by a 2.0 TDI 150PS seven-speed engine with direct-shift gearbox (DSG) and feature a manual pop-up hydraulic roof, 17-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio with App Connect and a camping table with two folding chairs.

Product Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Alice Axtell, said: “The California van has been the camper of choice for many and provides the ideal companion to explore some of the UK’s most popular destinations as more people continue to opt for staycations instead of travelling abroad in these uncertain times. Our Van Centres are open for business and are adhering to all latest COVID-19 regulations, and of course customers can always visit us digitally.”

Further details on the new California Beach are available on www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.