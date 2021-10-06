Customer orders have opened for the New Trafic commercial vehicle, with deliveries before the end of 2021

The New Renault Trafic features a new, more robust and dynamic front design with full LED lighting technology

The interior has been completely redesigned, offering a comfortable, ergonomic cockpit and connected mobile office

The New Trafic is available with a comprehensive set of safety features, with 9 new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a new front airbag that protects both passengers

Wider and more efficient Blue dCi diesel engine range than previous models, available with manual or EDC automatic transmissions, all of which comply with Euro 6D-Full regulations and with Stop & Start technology

The New Trafic is available in Business, Business+, Sport and Sport+ specifications, with an new Cumulus Blue exterior paint option to choose from

Orders open 15 September 2021, with first deliveries taking place in December 2021

Prices starting from £25,200 plus VAT or £370 by hire purchase finance

Renault PRO+ is further strengthening its commercial vehicle range with the New Trafic, which is available to order from today, 15 September. Perfectly suited to the needs of tradespeople and corporate fleets, the bestselling Trafic has captured the imagination of over 2.2 million customers in 50 countries since 1980.

The New Trafic features a new front-end design, with an entirely overhauled interior, offering comfort and quality levels comparable to Renault’s passenger vehicles, while maintaining a functional and practical cabin layout. The wider range of new Euro 6D-Full diesel engines provide more power and torque, while new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) make it a safer and more relaxing drive.

The New Trafic features a completely new front-end design, featuring full LED lighting with C-shape daytime running lights and a redesigned bumper reinforcing its dynamic and elegant look, complementing the upright grille reinforcing its robust and expressive style. New 17-inch alloy wheels feature on Sport models and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels also feature on Sport+ models, with elegant new wheel covers available on Business and Business+, alongside a new radio antenna and new Cumulus Blue paint option – one of eight exterior colours available.

A broad choice of body lengths and heights are available for customers to choose from, with short and long wheelbase panel vans available with low or high roof heights, while a long wheelbase crew van is also available offering greater passenger accommodation, as well as generous loading area.

The new dashboard design of the New Trafic is defined by a horizontal trim feature that stretches across the width of the cabin and into the door panels, giving a greater sense of space. A new instrument panel features additional chrome detailing, along with the door panels and gear lever, delivering a heightened sense of quality and refinement.

Specification is generous, ensuring greater comfort and convenience with features such as electrically folding door mirrors and new door panels with wider armrests. Cabin storage has a total of 84 litres of cabin stowage space, 54 of which are located underneath the passenger bench seat.

Additionally, by folding down the backrest of the middle seat, the New Trafic’s cabin transforms into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand to hold working documents. The backrest of the central seat can also be used for a comfortable lunch break in bad weather.

The latest technology features on the New Trafic, with Renault’s EASY LINK infotainment system offering drivers control over multimedia and vehicle settings via an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, with integrated navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. A wireless phone charger, three USB ports and a 4.2-inch colour display in the instrument panel adds greater convenience. All versions of the Trafic feature, DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB phone connectivity.

Drivers can be reassured when driving the New Trafic, with a range of new driver assistance and safety features offering enhanced peace of mind on the move. Among the features available are adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, blind spot warning, active emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert, driver attention alert and automatic high and low beam for the full LED lights. Aiding manoeuvres are front, rear and side parking sensors, plus rear parking camera.

A full range of expanded and improved Blue dCi diesel engines suit the needs of all Trafic drivers, with four powertrain options ranging from 110 to 170 horsepower, offering more torque for stronger pulling power.

All Blue dCi 110, 130, 150 and 170 versions are coupled with a manual transmission, while the Blue dCi 150 and Blue dCi 170 are also available with an EDC dual-clutch automatic gearbox. All 2.0-litre Blue dCi engines meet the latest Euro 6D-Full standard and are equipped with Stop & Start to reduce fuel consumption.

The New Trafic’s versatile loading area offers drivers enhanced practicality and security, thanks to the longest load length in the segment. When specified in L2 length, the New Trafic offers a maximum load length of 4.15m thanks to a hatch in the bulkhead that unlocks extra load length beyond the bulkhead – ideal for longer loads.

The driver can choose to lock and unlock the cabin and/or loading area via a useful zoning mode on the ignition key or handsfree key card, bolstering security and giving the driver added peace of mind. To make life easier for things such as deliveries or accessing tools in the load area, optional LED interior lighting provides five times more brightness than standard halogen lamps.

In total, customers have a choice of 44 available versions, and the capability to customise their New Trafic as desired thanks to a diverse range of options, accessories, tailor-made modifications and a wide selection of conversion options.

In panel van form, the New Trafic is available two lengths and two heights, while the loading area boasts a total capacity of between 5.8 and 8.9 cubic metres, with several options for glazing, partitions, doors and crew van arrangements.

The New Renault Trafic is launched with a comprehensive suite of customer finance packages including our market leading 5 Year PRO+ Promise designed to offer a complete peace of mind package for customers integrating: 5 Years’ 0% APR Finance, 5 Years’ or 100,000 miles Free Servicing, 5 Years’ or 100,000 miles Warranty and 5 Years’ Roadside Assistance. This is all included in one monthly payment helping customers reduce their running costs. Hire Purchase is available from £370 per month.

Since 2014, Renault’s Sandouville plant in Normandy, France, has been the only factory to produce third generation Trafic for all markets around the world. In 2021, the plant celebrates its 57th anniversary, with more than eight million vehicles produced, including more than 800,000 Trafics. Since its launch in 1980, 250,000 Trafics have been sold in the UK.

The New Trafic is available to order in the UK now, with prices starting from £25,200 plus VAT.