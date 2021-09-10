Following the showpiece final in Portugal last season, the Champions League is finally back. Chelsea will be looking to reclaim glory after beating Manchester City in the final and then capturing the Super Cup in this year’s curtain raiser. The glitz and glamour of Europe’s most illustrious competition is finally back for our entertainment and with the new format, regardless of how opposed it is, we as football fans have to savour the current system and all its glory for as long as its left.

The withdrawal of away goals will make for an interesting proposition this time out, making UEFA Champions League betting as unpredictable as ever. On the right day, anyone can beat anyone and that has been demonstrated by some less than conventional previous winners. Read on, as we discuss who we think has been overlooked in going all the way in this year’s Champions League.

Sevilla

Having started their La Liga campaign unbeaten under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla stand in good stead to mount a title race over in Spain whilst competing on both fronts with their European run. The Rojiblancos have looked formidable domestically, and if that good form can be carried over, they could put together a run despite being less favourable with Champions League predictions. They may have never won the competition but the current squad has some European pedigree — with some of the side relishing some famous nights at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, when Sevilla captured three consecutive Europa League titles. A win in their first game could lead to a surge of momentum.

Juventus

There has arguably been a period of attempted transition at Juventus since their last Champions League final in 2017. The Old Lady always appear to be the bridesmaid and never the bride, and under Andrea Pirlo things didn’t work out, with a fourth-place league finish ending their run of titles and costing the Italian his job. Massimiliano Allegri is back at the helm in Turin and with Cristiano Ronaldo in the twilight of his career, we feel there could be one last big moment for CR7 before his contract expires. The squad around the Portuguese talisman is capable, with both centre halves instrumental in Italy’s Euro 2020 victory, and with the acquisition of Manuel Locatelli, this could finally be the time Juventus taste Champions League glory.

Liverpool

The most recent winners on this list, Liverpool claimed a sixth European cup with a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. Since then, they have fallen short in Europe’s elite competition, after being plagued by injuries to key players. While the recruitment over the last two summers has been steady, this current crop of players under the guidance of the tactically astute Jürgen Klopp. The German has been responsible for some of the most famous European nights at Anfield, which will be etched in the club’s history permanently. Now, the task is on his side to go and add a seventh to the trophy cabinet. After starting their league campaign in fine fettle, can the Reds cause an upset and win another Champions League? Only time will tell.