Pacifica Group, the UK’s leading appliance repair and domestic energy services company, has appointed Stuart Hall as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

He succeeds Michael Norden who has been CFO at Pacifica Group since 2019 who has been instrumental in the growth of the business, ensuring financial stability during the pandemic Michael will be moving on to pursue another exciting opportunity.

With more than 25 years of director level experience in private, public and private equity-backed companies, Stuart will support Pacifica Group’s continued growth, particularly in the appliance repair sector.

Joining Pacifica Group after two years as CFO at United Living, a construction, utilities and property services group, which was a merger in 2019 between United Living and the Fastflow Group. Stuart brings extensive commercial and strategic expertise to the role.

Stuart has varied experience in a cross section of businesses, ranging from turnaround to high growth, in sectors including construction, manufacturing, retail, printing, technology and telecommunications.

Throughout his career Stuart has been involved in the delivery of business change and growth initiatives, with a strong track record of dealing with institutional and private equity investors, raising debt and equity, mergers & acquisitions, management buy outs and IPOs.

North East-based Pacifica Group has experienced sustained growth in recent years, including maintaining its high levels of service in the home appliance repair sector during the pandemic.

Its organic and acquisitive expansion has given the company an almost national footprint for its appliance repair services, which is delivered on behalf of manufacturers including and blue-chip clients such Electrolux, Sony, Hisense, Vestel Howdens and LG.

In addition, through its Pacifica Home Services division, the company is a leading provider of renewable energy systems, including air source and ground source heating.

Stuart Hall said: “The domestic energy and home appliance sectors are experiencing a positive period of change and Pacifica Group is well-placed to maximise on its solid market position. I am keen to contribute to the group’s continued development as part of its team, which perfectly combines entrepreneurial dynamism with a corporate and focused approach.”

Kevin Brown, CEO of Pacifica Group, said: “Stuart’s breadth of experience from working with public and private companies of varying sizes and from diverse sectors will be hugely beneficial to Pacifica Group’s strategic growth. With the introduction of the ‘right to repair’ legislation, together with the drive towards a greater take up of renewable and low carbon home heating systems we are confident that we can maintain a strong growth trajectory across the UK.

Kevin added: “Michael thanks the Pacifica Team for the time he has been with the Group and wishes them well for what will no doubt be a successful future. I would like to wish Michael the very best in his future endeavours and thank him on behalf of everyone at Pacifica Group for his expertise and ability to help us steer the business through the most challenging period of the pandemic to ensure we remain in good financial health and are able to focus on future developments.”