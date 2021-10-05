Seek fortune and fight Nazis in a world of rip-roaring adventure, occult mysteries and turn-based tactics – all on Nintendo Switch for the first time

London, UK – 11 May 2021. Robotality and Chucklefish today announced that the rip-roaring, turn-based strategy adventure PATHWAY will launch on Nintendo Switch on 27 May.

Find out all about Pathway in the Nintendo Switch Release Date trailer here.

Whether you’re a fresh adventurer or a veteran explorer, Pathway on Nintendo Switch is the ultimate way to experience the game. Pathway on Nintendo Switch includes all post-release updates including the massive Adventurers Wanted and Hardcore Mode expansions. Today Pathway features even more special narrative events and story to explore, all-new tactics and abilities, a new loot system, new combat arenas, with new AI and game balancing. Pre-orders will also start today with a 20% off pre-order discount until 23:59:59 on 26 May!

“We’re super excited to be bringing Pathway to the Switch.” says Stefan Bachmann, Game Designer and Coder at Robotality. “From day one we thought the game would be a perfect fit for the console. It took a lot of work to bring the game’s real-time lighting effects and pixel art to Switch, but we’re incredibly pleased with the results. In our opinion, this is now the best and most complete version of Pathway with all the post-release updates, so there’s no better time to jump in!”

In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumours of secret excavations, mysterious artefacts, and gruesome occult rituals… Assemble a bold team of adventurers and journey through the desert-wilderness. Outwit foes in strategic squad combat and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands!

Pathway is a fast-paced tactics game in a world of pulp adventure. Run for cover, flank enemies and use your team’s special abilities to turn history in your favour!

DYNAMIC ADVENTURES – Discover 5 different campaigns of varying difficulty, each attempt generating a new web of events…

Discover 5 different campaigns of varying difficulty, each attempt generating a new web of events… TOUGH CHOICES – Encounter hand-crafted story events. Search the well? Save the villagers? It’s up to you!

Encounter hand-crafted story events. Search the well? Save the villagers? It’s up to you! DECISIVE CONFLICTS – Use cover and positioning in exciting turn-based squad combat. Learn to make the best use of your team’s abilities and equipment in order to defeat the enemy!

Use cover and positioning in exciting turn-based squad combat. Learn to make the best use of your team’s abilities and equipment in order to defeat the enemy! BUILD YOUR TEAM OF ADVENTURERS – Each of Pathway’s 16 unlockable characters has their own set of skills and quirks which can impact combat and story encounters.

Each of Pathway’s 16 unlockable characters has their own set of skills and quirks which can impact combat and story encounters. HIDDEN TREASURES – Trade-in your high-value loot in order to upgrade your team’s arsenal with increasingly rare weapons and armour.

Trade-in your high-value loot in order to upgrade your team’s arsenal with increasingly rare weapons and armour. RECOVER & REPLAY – Experiment with different team combinations until your foes have been vanquished!

Pathway is available on Nintendo Switch for £12.99 / € 13,99 / $ 15.99. Pre-Order now for a 20% discount.

