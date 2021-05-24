PD Ports, owner and operator of Teesport, the fifth largest port in the UK and the only major port in England to handle more exports than imports, has expanded its rail freight network to include a new connection at Elderslie, West Central Scotland.

This route is an extension of the existing Teesport to Doncaster service, dedicated to longstanding customer Containerships and operated by PD Ports, in conjunction with our valued partners GB Railfreight. The expanded network will allow for the deposits of empty containers and collection of new cargo in Elderslie, ready for export via Teesport.

The new connection will further enhance the initial service offering and allow for the incorporation of new supply chains whilst adding to the already well-established, daily routes from Teesport to Mossend and Grangemouth.

This third Scottish service reaffirms Teesport’s top spot in offering more rail services to and from Scotland than any other port in the North of England and demonstrates both PD Ports’ and Containerships’ commitment to finding sustainable and efficient solutions for transporting cargo.

PD Ports Chief Commercial Officer, Geoff Lippitt, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to work alongside our esteemed partners Containerships and GB Railfreight to offer a solution that not only suits our current customers, but also incorporates a new connection, encapsulating additional markets and opening up our intermodal service offering to another supply chain.

“We have long been advocates for rail freight at PD Ports and this forms a large part of our future vision to establish the River Tees as the UK’s most successful port region by 2050. Now, as the impacts of COVID19 continue and as the Green Industrial Revolution sits at the top of the Government agenda, there has never been a better time to make the switch from road to rail, saving on time, costs, and carbon emissions.

“We will continue working with our partners to introduce rail into new supply chains and plan to add even more services to our current roster of 25 per week in the near future.”

Jonathan Paine, Chief Land Officer at Containerships, said: “The first months of this important rail service were a success and we’ll keep striving towards establishing further dedicated rail services throughout our business. As part of the CMA CGM Group, Containerships doesn’t spare any effort to meet our customers’ needs through tailor made solutions reducing the environmental footprint of goods’ transport, on our path toward becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

Tim Hartley, Business Development Director at GB Railfreight, said: “GBRf is proud to be partnering with PD Ports and Containerships to offer a resilient and sustainable service to Elderslie. We applaud the vision that all parties have shown in launching this innovative rail corridor which promotes the levelling up agenda, supports retail growth and delivers significant decarbonisation benefits. We look forward to building on this excellent initiative.”