Motoring writer IAN LAMMING roars with approval after driving the latest Peugeot 2008…

LET’S talk about features but only in the loosest of senses because life is too short to go into that much detail.

Take the ‘standard features’ of the brand new Peugeot 2008, for instance, but again only in the loosest sense as the list runs to 110 items.

By contrast, the optional extras list, which pushes up the price of this GT Premium from £30,930 to £32,095, contains just two items, bizarrely, the metallic paint – no I’d rather have mine in bare metal please – and upgraded hi-fi, which does sound rather good by the way.

The rest of the 2008 is all yours for the asking price, which is amazing really and makes us all feel like very spoilt children. My uncle Alan once had to specify a heater in his old Hillman Minx because the standard car didn’t come with one.

When you consider that this is a mid-priced SUV, not something exotic with an equally exotic price tag, it just goes to show how things have moved on for the better.

The 2008’s list of features is exhaustive, in fact I am exhausted looking at it, and many are absolute fripperies designed to make life feel just that little bit better.

Take the eight colour ambient lighting. Necessary? I think not. Nice? Very. You can set the mood from cool blues and calms greens to more aggressive colours when your temperament shifts.

Then there’s the lime green contrast stitching in the leather of the front centre console, door panels and dashboard facia and the carbon fibre trim. You could live without all of this, yes, but it’s free, so why not?

There are a host of standard features which have a massive impact. If you liked the iCockpit of previous models then you will love the 3D nature of the latest which adds a whole new dimension – literally – and results in layers of information seemingly floating before your eyes. Switch on the head-up display, which projects info onto the windscreen, and things get really trippy man.

The 2008 has one of my favourite interiors; it’s just so futuristic and sci-fi, helped by a teeny tiny steering wheel that isn’t even round. The whole thing feels Star Wars X-wing and makes driving a joy.

Because the steering wheel is small it doesn’t have far to travel to change the direction of the 2008 so it feels scalpel sharp through the twists. The helm responses match perfectly the super-quick motor which is not only fast but also has a pleasing sporty growl. The 1.2 litre three cylinder is turbo-charged and now produces a healthy 155HP. Couple this to a brilliant, quick-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox and the result is a vehicle that is rapid and positively runs away with you. Thankfully excellent suspension and peerless handling are well up to the job too.

The 2008 remains a striking looking vehicle with its aggressive and angular lines, muscular haunches and bold grille, set off by cool signature LED lighting. Big wheels and a lustrous paint finish certainly make it stand out from the crowd.

The Peugeot really is the complete package with arresting aesthetics, stunning driving dynamics and the most incredible list of standard features which, if you can find the time, are well worth a serious look.

Fact file

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium

Engine: 1.2 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol

Power: 155HP

0-62mph 8.2 secs

Top speed: 129mph

Combined MPG: 46

Transmission: eight-speed manual

CO2 g/km: 137

Price: £32,095.00 including options