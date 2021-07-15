PEUGEOT has announced pricing and specification for the new 308, available with plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time. The new 308 features a bold exterior and comes with the latest safety features and advanced driver assist technologies. Prices start from £24,000 with first models arriving in UK showrooms in December.

From launch, the new 308 is available with two Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains alongside efficient petrol and diesel engines, giving buyers the power of choice and a powertrain to suit any requirement. Plug-in hybrid buyers have a choice between the HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 (From Allure) or the more powerful, HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 (From GT), with both vehicles powered by a 12.4kWh electric battery and a 1.6-litre petrol engine.

Both the HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 and HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 models feature an 81kW electric motor and both are capable of driving up to 37 miles in electric mode under WLTP testing. With CO 2 emissions from just 25g/km, the 308 HYBRID models are also eligible for a Benefit-in-Kind rate of just 11%, making them perfect for fleet and business users.

All PHEV variants come with a 3.7kW on-board charger as standard, with buyers able to add a faster, 7.4kW charger as an option. A full charge using the standard charger will take just 3 hrs 50 mins, while the optional 7.4kW charger reduces this to 1 hr 55 mins.

The new 308 is also available with advanced and efficient petrol and diesel engines. The 1.2-litre PureTech 130 EAT8, delivering 130hp and the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 EAT8 diesel, delivering 130hp. All 308 models are available exclusively with PEUGEOT’s 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission.

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT, UK, said: “The 308 has been one of PEUGEOT’s biggest-selling vehicles and, with the latest edition, buyers now have the power to choose the powertrain that best meets their needs. With a bold new design, it is the first model to wear our new-look lion logo and the new 308 arrives at an exciting time for PEUGEOT, as we continue our commitment to provide electrified variants across our entire model range by 2025.”

Sharp design

The new 308 continues PEUGEOT’s commitment to sharp and distinctive design and features a 55mm longer wheelbase for improved passenger space, and a 16mm lower height for a sleeker silhouette. It is also 105mm longer than the outgoing 308.

At the front, the new PEUGEOT 308 is the first model to wear the new PEUGEOT emblem, a roaring lion’s head and the shield-shaped logo also houses the radar sensors used by the autonomous driving aids.

The new 308 features Eco LED as standard from Active Premium, enhanced by the brand’s trademark vertical LED daytime running lights, from Allure the car will feature the ‘New PEUGEOT’ signature LED daytime running lights. GT & GT Premium models feature Full Matrix LED technology providing enhanced visibility, with the rear full signature LED 3D PEUGEOT lights feature a new ‘claw effect’ with ‘welcome sequence’ upon unlocking the vehicle.

Inside, all models feature PEUGEOT’s innovative i-Cockpit® configuration, with a new multi-function compact steering wheel and a 10-inch HD capacitive colour touchscreen. Drivers can also choose between Eco, Normal, and Sport modes for petrol and diesel variants through a drive mode selector, while customers with HYBRID variants can select between Electric, Hybrid and Sport modes.

The interior also features PEUGEOT’s trademark ‘Piano key’ controls along with the new customisable i-Toggles® (from Allure). The row of tactile Gloss Black toggle switches provide easy access to key functions and features.

New 308 models feature the following safety and driver assistance technologies:

Programmable cruise control and speed limiter

Lane Keeping Assist

Speed limit & traffic sign recognition and recommendation

Driver attention warning

Intelligent Speed Adaptation

Active Safety Brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection

AVAS: Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (PHEV models only)

The new 308 is available in five trim levels, with Active Premium models available with petrol and diesel engines only. From Allure trim onwards, buyers have the possibility to choose between petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains:

Active Premium

Allure

Allure Premium

GT

GT Premium

Active Premium

Active Premium models come standard with 16-inch ‘Auckland’ alloy wheels, grained black ‘diffuser effect’ rear trim and a grained black rear cluster connecting strip between the tail lights. Active Premium models also feature EcoLED automatic headlights, LED rear lights with PEUGEOT’s three-claw signature and automatic windscreen wipers.

Inside, customers enjoy a new multi-function split leather and gloss compact steering wheel, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a 10-inch digital instrument panel display with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, electro chromatic frameless rear-view mirror, and driver and front passenger comfort seats for an improved ride.

Allure

Allure models upgrade the wheels to 17-inch ‘Calgary’ diamond-cut alloys, and feature a front grille with horizontal chrome stamping, while HYBRID models feature bespoke HYBRID badging around the vehicle.

The driver and passenger seats inside are covered in ‘Falgo’ Tri-Material with ‘Isabella’ leather effect and cloth seat trim and feature Mint stitch detailing, while interior ambient lighting to the door panels adds to the atmosphere inside.

Alle models feature PEUGEOT’s Connected 3D Navigation with live traffic updates, the New PEUGEOT i-Connect® voice-operated assistant and the new customisable i-Toggles®. Allure models also come with front and rear parking sensors, and Visio Park 1 with a 180-degree reversing camera, as well as PEUGEOT’s Active Safety Brake technology, which is capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists by day and at night.

Allure Premium

Allure Premium models add PEUGEOT’s Drive Assist Pack, which features rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, as well as long range Active Blind Spot detection and wireless smartphone charging with wireless connection for Android Auto and Apple Car Play™. Allure Premium models feature 17-inch ‘Halong’ diamond-cut alloy wheels.

GT

Dynamic GT models feature distinctive 18-inch ‘Kamakura’ diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels and specific GT badging on petrol and diesel variants. The new PEUGEOT lion emblem also adorns the front wings, while the radiator grille features a dark chrome chequered design and the body sills have been extended to the front and sides, providing a more aggressive stance. All GT models feature Full Matrix LED headlights and PEUGEOT’s new full LED 3D ‘claw effect’ rear lights with a sequential welcome signature.

Inside, GT models come with PEUGEOT’s new Clean Cabin Technology, which helps to reduce the amount of pollutants entering the cabin from the outside, as well as PEUGEOT’s 3D i-Cockpit® with a configurable 3D head-up instrument panel. All GT models also provide a heated steering wheel and PEUGEOT’s Driver Sport Pack, with personalised colour schemes available on the digital display. Drivers can also adjust the steering wheel and accelerator response to suit their driving style.

The compact steering wheel is enhanced with full grain leather and Adamite green stitching and GT badging, while the cloth seats are made up of ‘Fraxx knit’ Tri-material Alcantara® and come with an ‘Isabella’ leather effect.

GT Premium

Top of the range GT Premium models add 18-inch ‘Portland’ diamond-cut two-tone black alloy wheels and come with a Focal Premium HiFi 10HP system with four tweeters, two woofers, and one central speaker with sub-woofer for an even better acoustic experience.

GT Premium models also feature an AGR-certified (for Aktion Gesunder Rücken) driver’s seat for improved support and comfort, and include a massage function, while the heated driver and front passenger seats provide four-way electric lumbar adjustment.

All GT Premium models come with PEUGEOT’s Drive Assist Pack Plus – including semi-autonomous lane positioning assist technology – as well as Visio Park 3, which adds 360-degree HD camera technology and semi-autonomous parking assistance.

All-new pricing

The new 308 is now available to configure on the PEUGEOT UK website. Customers can also download the price and specification guide and complete a cash purchase of their new 308, with finance offers available later in the year.