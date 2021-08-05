PEUGEOT has introduced new updates for its compact city car, the PEUGEOT 108. The 2021 updates add a new look with alternative paint colours and interior details, with the 108 now exclusively offered as a five-door variant going forward. Prices for the updated 108 start from £13,320.

PEUGEOT’s popular 108 has long received love from city-dwellers for its urban practicality and chic design. Updated for 2021, the range says goodbye to the three-door variants, with the 108 now exclusively available in five-door body styles across all trim levels; Active, Allure, and Collection.

Also available are two new colour options across all trim levels, with Ural White and Galaxite Grey colours replacing the old Bianca White and Carbon Grey body paints. Depending on the trims, other paint colours will also still be available like Laser Red, Gallium Grey, Caldera Black, Smooth Green, Antelope Red, Galaxite Grey and Calvi Blue.

On ‘Collection’ variants, the exterior of the 108 will now come with body-coloured handles, replacing the previous chrome design. In addition, Collection variants feature 15-inch ‘Thorren’ alloy wheels with orange centre wheel caps.

Inside, Collection models feature new Orange Maya Line Jusa trims with Yellow Sun stitching. An additional change to the trim is a new interior ambience, which is linked to the exterior paint colour of the car when selecting the Smooth Green or Calvi Blue paint options. All other body colours for Collection trim will feature a Glossy Black with Grained Black interior ambiance.

Active variant PEUGEOT 108 models will continue to offer White Line Jusa interior trims and a Charcoal Grey ambience, while Allure will also offer an additional Gloss Black centre console ambience.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “We are excited to be introducing the latest changes to our 108 range. With new colours and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car. Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”

All PEUGEOT 108 models will continue to be powered by the efficient, RDE2 compliant, 1.0-litre three-cylinder S&S engine and are available exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. Prices start from £13,320 for Active variants.

For more information on the PEUGEOT 108 range, visit: https://www.peugeot.co.uk/models/108.html