PEUGEOT has opened reservations for the new e-Boxer van, the brand’s largest full electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Available to order from 19th May, the PEUGEOT e-Boxer is available with two battery options and comes in three lengths to suit a variety of needs for both business and private users. Prices for the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer start from £49,335 (excluding VAT, after PiVG).

The PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes with a choice of two battery capacities depending on size of the vehicle. The L2 length comes with a 37kWh unit, while L3 and L4 versions feature a larger, 70kWh battery. Both lithium-ion batteries are connected to a 90kW electric motor producing 350Nm of torque.

The PEUGEOT e-Boxer will arrive on UK roads as PEUGEOT continues its electrification strategy, and is set to offer an electrified variant across its entire range by 2025, and an electric variant across its LCV range by the end of this year.

The 37kWh battery is capable of up to 73-mile WLTP-approved range, while the 70kWh battery increases the range of the PEUGEOT e-Boxer to 139-miles. All PEUGEOT e-Boxer models come with a 22kW Mode 3 Type 2 Charging Cable that is compatible with both single and three phase wallboxes. A full 0-100% charge using a 7.4kW single phase wallbox can be achieved in six hours on the 37kWh battery, and 12 hours on the 70kWh battery. The e-Boxer also supports 50kW rapid charging, allowing a 0-80% charge in just one hour.

Drivers have the choice of switching between three driving modes, each selected by pushing one of three buttons marked D (Drive), N (Neutral) and R (Reverse), which replace the conventional gear lever. To maximise vehicle range, the e-Boxer features regenerative braking technology that converts the kinetic energy usually lost during braking into electricity for the battery, providing more electric miles of range.

The PEUGEOT e-Boxer is available exclusively in ‘Professional’ trim, and comes in three different body styles to suit a variety of needs; Panel Van, Window Van, and Chassis Cab. With a choice of three wheelbases, up to 4.04m long, the PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes in three lengths – L2, L3, and L4. With the battery located underneath the floor of the vehicle, there is no compromise to practicality, as the e-Boxer comes with a 15m3 maximum load volume, 1,150kg maximum payload on Panel Van, and up to 1.87m internal width on Panel Van versions.

Prices for the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer vary depending on specification of the model:

PEUGEOT e-Boxer Specification Basic MRRP (ex. VAT, after PiVG) Panel Van L2H2 435 37kWh Auto Professional £49,335 Panel Van L3H2 435 70kWh Auto Professional £55,085 Panel Van L3H2 440 70kWh Auto Professional £58,355 Panel Van L4H2 440 70kWh Auto Professional £59,255 Window Van L4H2 440 70kWh Auto Professional £59,750 Chassis Cab L3 435 70kWh Auto Professional £52,010 Chassis Cab L3 440 70kWh Auto Professional £55,280

With its all-electric powertrain, the PEUGEOT e-Boxer is exempt from current congestion charge or Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) payments, providing a further cost incentive to businesses and fleets.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The largest model available on the PEUGEOT fleet, the e-Boxer provides drivers and business operators with a practical model that can meet many needs. With the introduction of the electrified variant, businesses can operate a fleet that allows them to be environmentally friendly and cost effective. The e-Boxer is another fantastic addition to our growing electric range, and we look forward to seeing more businesses make the transition to electric vehicles.”

The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes standard with the following equipment:

A five-inch capacitive colour touchscreen with DAB radio and satellite navigation

Bluetooth

USB socket and steering wheel mounted controls

Air conditioning

Rear parking sensors

Heated and Electric Mirrors

Interior rear-view mirror with a display that allows information dedicated to the operation of the e-Boxer to be relayed to the driver

Drivers also have the choice of building on the technological aids available, with the following features accessible as optional extras:

USB charging socket on dashboard

Front LED daytime running lights

Speed Limit Recognition

Smartbeam Headlights

Active Safety Brake

Distance Alert System

Lane Departure Warning System

Reversing colour camera

Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Traffic Alert

To allow the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer to stand out on the road, there are ‘e’ badges positioned on the front wings, while an ‘e-Boxer’ badge can be found at the rear of the vehicle.

Access to the electric charge point is located on the left front wing of the van. The PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes with a range of colour options; Ice White, Dragoon Blue, Volcano Red, Graphite Grey, Azzuro Blue and Golden White.

All PEUGEOT customers buying a new full electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle are eligible for a 6-month free subscription to BP Pulse – the UK’s largest public charging network.

All PEUGEOT e-Boxer vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners peace of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity. PEUGEOT is also able to combine service contracts and additional features such as roadside assistance under a single finance package to help simplify payments.

The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer will be available to order in-store from PEUGEOT retailers and to reserve via PEUGEOT website.

To find out more about the PEUGEOT e-Boxer, visit: https://business.peugeot.co.uk/