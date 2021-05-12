To be digitally transported to another country (via Photoshop, of course) simply tag @LoveHomeSwap on social media along with your picture and the red list destination you’d like to visit, and the global home-swapping platform will send back a photo of the future.

The free service is designed to put a smile on your face – and remind us all that unrestricted international travel

professionally Photoshops you into the red list places you wish you could visit right now.

With England’s traffic light system coming into play on May 17 th , we won’t be able to travel to red list countries, but that doesn’t mean we can’t frame a new photo of ourselves lounging by a pool in Turkey, exploring the temples in Nepal, or even spotting animals in South Africa. Introducing a holiday photo service by global home-swapping platform Love Home Swap, which offers free professional Photoshopping to a red list destination.

Whether it’s an old family picture from the archives, or a snap taken in your home in lockdown, simply post your picture to @LoveHomeSwap on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, along with your destination of choice. And just like that, the travel-loving home-swapping gurus will Photoshop you there, making it look like you’re actually on holiday!

Love Home Swap members have properties in more than 100 countries all over the world, many with incredible views – perfect for a placeholder picture, while you plan for a real holiday in the future.

Although a Photoshopped picture to a far-flung destination is no comparison to actually being there, the aim of this free service is to give people hope. Because even if we can’t explore the world at this moment in time, soon we’ll have the freedom to travel to these incredible locations!