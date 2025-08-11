PICTURES – EXTREME AND TERRORVISION ROCK THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX

Extreme Rock Legends Ignite Live at The Piece Hall 2025

Multi-Platinum Selling Icons Mark 35 Years of Pornograffitti with Electrifying Halifax Performance

Introduction: A Landmark Night in Halifax

On Thursday, 7 August 2025, legendary American rock band Extreme delivered a masterclass in hard rock and heartfelt balladry at Halifax’s historic Piece Hall, as part of the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall concert series. The date was particularly significant—it marked exactly 35 years since the release of their breakthrough album Pornograffitti—a defining record that continues to shape rock music to this day. www.livenation.co.uk+13TotalNtertainment+13thepiecehall.co.uk+13

Venue: A Georgian Gem in Open-Air Splendor

The Grade I listed Piece Hall is more than a backdrop—it’s a cultural marvel. Built in 1779 as a cloth trading hall, it now resonates with concerts amid its grand Georgian courtyard. The structure is rare and irreplaceable, offering an architectural and atmospheric experience unlike any other venue. thepiecehall.co.uk

The Lineup: Headliners and Local Legends

The evening featured a standout double bill:

Extreme , the Boston icons whose catalog spans raging riffs, intricate solos, and the timeless acoustic ballad More Than Words. tahliawilkesp.pages.dev+13TotalNtertainment+13Halifax Courier+13

Terrorvision, the Bradford rock heroes responsible for hits like Perseverance, Tequila, and Oblivion, warmed up the crowd with a string of beloved Yorkshire anthems. Ticketmaster UK+3Halifax Courier+3thepiecehall.co.uk+3

Setlist Highlights: From Bare-Bones to Blistering

Extreme’s performance was a masterful mix of classic favorites, deep cuts, and heartfelt tribute:

Opening with intensity : It (‘s a Monster), Decadence Dance, #REBEL, Rest in Peace, Am I Ever Gonna Change. Halifax Courier+2Setlist.fm+2Setlist.fm+2

Diverse depths : Tracks like Thicker Than Blood, Play With Me, and Other Side of the Rainbow showcased their newer and deeper catalog. Setlist.fm

Classic nostalgia : A powerful acoustic rendition of Hole Hearted, the unforgettable Midnight Express, and their signature More Than Words with a nod to Stairway to Heaven. Setlist.fm

Surging to a close : Cupid’s Dead, BANSHEE, and the frenetic Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee, before ramping up with Get the Funk Out and Rise. Setlist.fm+1Halifax Courier+1

Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne: Ending on a poignant note, the band performed a medley of Ozzy covers — I Don’t Know, Bark at the Moon, and Crazy Train — honoring the late legendary rocker with heartfelt reverence. Setlist.fm+1Halifax Courier+1

Moments of Emotion: Tribute and Reflection

Guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt took a moment to express his genuine emotion:

“This is a beautiful and incredible venue – probably the most beautiful venue we’ve played so far.” Halifax Courier

Leading into the Ozzy tribute, he revealed the emotional weight behind the gesture:

“A month ago I had the privilege and honour to be performing in Birmingham at Ozzy’s final show. It was a dream, a surreal dream. If it’s cool with you, we want to do something for him, and you!” Halifax Courier

Riotous Opening by Terrorvision

Terrorvision set the tone with hometown pride and infectious energy, firing through crowd favorites including Perseverance, Alice What’s The Matter, D’ya Wanna Go Faster, Tequila, Middleman, and Oblivion. Halifax Courier

Why This Performance Mattered: Rock Revered and Reimagined

This show wasn’t just a concert—it was a celebration of legacy, place, and passion:

Cultural convergence : A legendary band performing one of their most influential albums 35 years on, in a venue steeped in history.

Emotional resonance : The Ozzy tribute connected artist and audience through shared admiration and loss.

Local spotlight: Terrorvision’s opening set showcased Yorkshire rock heritage, enriching the evening’s narrative.