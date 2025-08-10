Matt Smith’s Big Return to Star Wars: From Doctor Who to Starfighter

Introduction

Matt Smith has had a varied and successful career, from his iconic role as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who to his latest casting in the Star Wars universe. After making waves in the Doctor Who fandom, Smith is now entering a new chapter as a key player in Star Wars: Starfighter. Fans of both franchises are buzzing with excitement about what’s to come. This article delves into the exciting news about Matt Smith’s role, his transition from the world of Doctor Who to Star Wars, and what we can expect from Starfighter.

1. Matt Smith’s Career: From Doctor Who to Major Hollywood Roles

Matt Smith’s journey to stardom began in 2010 when he took over the iconic role of the Doctor in the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who. His portrayal of the Eleventh Doctor earned him critical acclaim, quickly cementing his place in the hearts of Doctor Who fans worldwide. His unique portrayal, marked by his eccentricity and wit, breathed new life into the show, and Matt became one of the most beloved actors to ever take on the role.

Key Roles Before Star Wars:

Doctor Who (2010-2013) : Matt’s performance as the Eleventh Doctor made him an instant fan favorite. His distinctive portrayal blended humor, vulnerability, and intelligence.

The Crown (2016-2017) : Smith’s portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown earned him critical acclaim and recognition beyond Doctor Who, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

House of the Dragon (2022): Playing Prince Daemon Targaryen, Smith showcased his ability to bring depth and complexity to even the most morally ambiguous characters.

2. The Star Wars Universe: What We Know About Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter is the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, promising to bring fresh excitement to the beloved galaxy far, far away. Directed by Shawn Levy, best known for his work on Deadpool 3 and Free Guy, this film is set to offer a unique take on the Star Wars universe. The film stars Ryan Gosling, and features several notable actors, including Matt Smith, who plays a key role in the film.

The story is expected to take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, exploring the universe post-Empire and post-First Order. Though plot details remain under wraps, it’s clear that the film will introduce new characters and delve deeper into the factions that have emerged following the end of the Skywalker saga.

Key Aspects of Star Wars: Starfighter:

Timeline : Set around five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Ryan Gosling’s Role : Gosling leads the cast, though details about his character remain mysterious.

Matt Smith’s Role: Smith plays the film’s antagonist, a military general with no Force abilities, marking a departure from traditional Sith or Jedi roles.

3. Matt Smith’s Role in Star Wars: Starfighter

In Star Wars: Starfighter, Matt Smith takes on the role of a military general who serves as the primary antagonist of the story. Unlike many Star Wars villains, Smith’s character does not wield the Force, bringing a fresh dynamic to the galaxy. His character is described as ruthless, calculating, and fiercely loyal to his cause, which adds a new layer of complexity to the traditional Star Wars villain archetype.

The Importance of Non-Force Villains:

The inclusion of a non-Force-wielding antagonist is significant in the context of the Star Wars universe. Traditionally, the franchise has centered around characters who are either aligned with the Force (Jedi or Sith) or use the Force in some capacity. This departure offers an opportunity to explore new themes and ideas, showing that power and influence in the Star Wars galaxy can extend beyond the mystical Force.

The Role of General Smith:

Smith’s character, although not a Force user, is expected to be a brilliant tactician with a strong military background. He is not driven by ambition or personal vendettas but rather a deep sense of duty to the galaxy’s order. His presence in the film introduces a more grounded, human-level conflict in a world otherwise dominated by mystical powers.

4. The Cast of Star Wars: Starfighter: A Stellar Ensemble

Alongside Matt Smith, Star Wars: Starfighter features a cast of rising stars and established actors. Ryan Gosling, a highly sought-after actor known for his roles in films such as La La Land and Drive, is leading the film as the protagonist. The film also stars Mia Goth, whose performances in films like Pearl and Infinity Pool have garnered significant praise. Together, this ensemble promises to deliver a thrilling and multifaceted experience for fans of both Star Wars and cinematic storytelling.

5. Matt Smith’s Star Wars Journey: The Rise of Skywalker

Before being cast in Star Wars: Starfighter, Matt Smith’s involvement in The Rise of Skywalker was met with much anticipation. It was rumored that Smith would play a significant role in the 2019 film, potentially as a key figure in Emperor Palpatine’s return or as a mysterious Sith character. However, despite the initial reports, his role was ultimately cut from the final film, leaving fans to speculate about what could have been.

What We Know About His Cut Role:

Speculated Role : Smith’s role was rumored to be linked to the Emperor Palpatine storyline, with suggestions that he could have played a key figure in Palpatine’s resurrection.

Cut from the Final Version : Smith confirmed that his scenes were removed from the film due to shifts in the story during production.

The Missed Opportunity: Many fans were disappointed by the removal of Smith’s character, as it was thought to be a transformative moment for the Star Wars narrative.

6. The Impact of Star Wars: Starfighter on Matt Smith’s Career

Star Wars: Starfighter is shaping up to be a major milestone in Matt Smith’s career. After spending years as a beloved TV actor, Smith has transitioned into the world of blockbuster cinema with major roles in high-profile productions like House of the Dragon and now Star Wars: Starfighter. This new chapter in his career promises to broaden his fanbase and solidify his status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

How Star Wars Will Affect His Legacy:

The Star Wars Fanbase : Becoming a part of the Star Wars universe will undoubtedly expand Smith’s reach, introducing him to a new generation of fans who may not be as familiar with his earlier roles in Doctor Who.

Longevity in Hollywood: Star Wars franchises have a long shelf life, and Smith’s involvement in such a major series ensures that his legacy will be associated with one of the most iconic universes in film history.

7. Expectations for Star Wars: Starfighter and Matt Smith’s Villainous Turn

The anticipation surrounding Star Wars: Starfighter is palpable, and fans are eager to see how Matt Smith’s performance as the military general unfolds. His character is expected to challenge conventional Star Wars villainy by offering a more grounded, tactical approach to domination. With Smith’s experience in portraying morally complex characters, Starfighter could mark a turning point in how the galaxy’s antagonists are perceived.

8. Conclusion: The Future of Matt Smith in Star Wars and Beyond

Matt Smith’s journey from Doctor Who to Star Wars is a remarkable evolution, and Star Wars: Starfighter stands to be the next significant chapter in his illustrious career. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, it’s clear that Smith’s role as a villain will bring a unique and exciting dimension to the Star Wars universe. With an impressive ensemble cast and a fresh approach to the franchise, Starfighter promises to be a thrilling addition to the Star Wars saga.