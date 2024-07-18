PICTURES From FATBOY SLIM’S BANGING BEATS ROCK THE HOUSE AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Banging beats came to the Yorkshire coast as Fatboy Slim brought his Loves Summer 2024 show to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (SATURDAY).
The You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby superstar DJ played an incredible two-hour set featuring his biggest hits including Rockafeller Skank, Gangster Trippin, Praise You and Right Here Right Now, mixed with dancefloor classics.
Meg Ward warmed up the night, with the atmosphere leaping up as England clinched their Euro semi finals spot on penalties – setting the tone for a full on celebration of dance music.
The summer season on shows continues on Sunday with Paul Weller and Stone Foundation.
