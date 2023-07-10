  • Mon. Jul 10th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
North East News

PICTURES – TOM GRENNAN PLAYS “GIG OF HIS LIFE” AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Byadmin

Jul 10, 2023
Man of the moment Tom Grennan delighted a sold-out Scarborough Open Air Theatre this evening as he played what he described as the “gig of his life” on the Yorkshire coast.
 
Before taking to the stage, the Little Bit Of Love hitmaker said: “What an incredible venue. I am so honoured to be here and I’ve got a feeling this could be, and will be, the best gig of my life!”
 
Stepping out in front of a capacity crowd of 8,000 adoring fans, Tom delivered a hit-packed show which included How Does It Feel, This Is The Place, Found What Ive Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together, By Your Side, Remind Me and You Are Not Alone.
Tom was supported on the night by special guests Matilda Mann and Flawes.
Please find attached a selection of pictures from the show which are free for editorial use, but please credit Cuffe and Taylor.
This summer’s series of headline concerts continues on Sunday with another sell-out show – this time by indie legends Pulp.
 
Full line up below:
SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2023
JUNE 14-18 MAMMA MIA!JUNE 22 BLONDIEJUNE 24 RAG’N’BONE MANJUNE 25 STINGJULY 1 PAUL HEATON + THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
JULY 5 HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRESJULY 6 THE CULTJULY 7 TOM GRENNANJULY 9 PULPJULY 14 DERMOT KENNEDYJULY 20 N-DUBZ AUG 19 PETE TONG IBIZA CLASSICSAUG 23 OLLY MURS  
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

admin

Related Post

North East News
PICTURES – THE CULT ROCK SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE
Jul 10, 2023 admin
North East News
PAUL HEATON DELIGHTS SOLD OUT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE
Jul 10, 2023 admin
Business Digital Newcastle North East North East News Technology
Opencast appoints experienced new healthcare lead
Jul 6, 2023 Rob Lawson

You missed

North East News
Arts and Culture North East
Events Property Teesside
Sports