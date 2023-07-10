PICTURES – TOM GRENNAN PLAYS “GIG OF HIS LIFE” AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Man of the moment Tom Grennan delighted a sold-out Scarborough Open Air Theatre this evening as he played what he described as the “gig of his life” on the Yorkshire coast.

Before taking to the stage, the Little Bit Of Love hitmaker said: “What an incredible venue. I am so honoured to be here and I’ve got a feeling this could be, and will be, the best gig of my life!”

Stepping out in front of a capacity crowd of 8,000 adoring fans, Tom delivered a hit-packed show which included How Does It Feel, This Is The Place, Found What I ’ ve Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together, By Your Side, Remind Me and You Are Not Alone.

Tom was supported on the night by special guests Matilda Mann and Flawes.

