PistonHeads Launches Auction and Car Sales App, Enhancing the Premium Car Shopping Experience

PistonHeads, the largest motoring community in the UK 1 , launched the app this month at its Annual Service event at Bicester Motion to a record-breaking audience of 7,000

Fans of premium, performance, and collectible cars can now browse, buy, and sell cars in the PistonHeads marketplace; bid on auctions; and engage with the community from their mobile device

App allows users to save favourite cars and searches in a personalised section, read the latest automotive news, and explore upcoming events

The launch marks the start of a major upgrade phase for the PistonHeads platform, with more features already in development

PistonHeads, the UK’s leading automotive marketplace for premium, performance, and collectible cars, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, enhancing the platform’s functionality, personalisation, and real-time engagement. The app marks a major step forward in the platform’s evolution, bringing live auctions, smart classified features, and an all-new user experience to enthusiasts and car buyers alike.

In a significant upgrade to the PistonHeads digital offering, the app makes it more convenient for users to search for used cars, bid on live auctions, make offers, save favourite cars and searches, and sell vehicles directly on their phone. The app features instant saved search notifications that alert users of their next dream car as soon as new listings go live, alongside app-exclusive competitions and a personalised content feed.

Live auctions are another key feature in the app experience, offering real-time bidding on a wide range of cars — from modern classics to high-performance icons. Alongside auctions, the “Make an Offer” functionality provides a flexible alternative to traditional listings, giving buyers and sellers more control and convenience.

The PistonHeads app also includes access to the platform’s popular forums with more than 40 million posts from the largest motoring community in the UK1, alongside a dedicated news section with expert editorial, and a live feed of upcoming events, keeping users connected with the wider car community.

“The new app is built with the PistonHeads community at heart,” said Alyssa Moledina, Head of Product & Design at PistonHeads. “We’ve reimagined what buying and selling performance and collectible cars should feel like — fast, intuitive, and exciting. Live auctions and smart features, such as saved search notifications and offers, make it easier than ever to connect buyers and sellers. And this is only the beginning — we’re already working on the next wave of updates.”

The app’s launch coincided with the return of the PistonHeads Annual Service at Bicester Motion on 9th August 2025, which attracted an audience of 7,000 — the largest in the event’s history — and helped raise funds to support the families of those affected by the fire at Bicester Motion earlier this year. The flagship event, powered by Michelin, celebrates everything the PistonHeads community stands for, making it the perfect backdrop for unveiling this new digital experience.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices, with future updates already in development to further enhance the buying, selling, and browsing experience.

For more information, visit: pistonheads.com/app