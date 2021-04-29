Polestar 2 model range expands to three variants

Three powertrains include dual- and single-motor powertrains with long- and standard-range battery options

Three optional packs enhance value while streamlining choices

Pricing ranges from £39,900 to £45,900

The Polestar 2 model range is expanding to three variants. With two powertrains, two battery packs and curated optional equipment packs, the electric performance fastback now starts at £39,900– making it accessible to a wider audience to further help accelerate the shift to more sustainable mobility.

“2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

Having launched in all Polestar’s global launch markets in the latter half of 2020, Polestar 2 has received high praise from customers and press alike, winning a number of awards across all regions. The latest award comes from Red Dot, where Polestar 2 has been named “Best of the Best” in the Product Design category for 2021.

Thomas Ingenlath continues: “What we have successfully managed with the new versions is to avoid stripping the lower-priced models of their character and premium feeling. Even the most affordable Polestar 2, with no optional equipment, has great visual consistency and high level of standard equipment.”

Polestar 2 continues its strong sustainability and progressive design narrative. Exterior and interior design is largely indistinguishable between variants, making all versions of Polestar 2 just as attractive and enjoyable – including 19-inch wheels, signature LED light designs front and rear, and Polestar’s signature frameless mirrors. Just like the WeaveTech vegan upholstery introduced in 2020, the new standard embossed textile upholstery is a vegan material and is available in two colour executions, matched to new 3D-etched décor panels. Other notable standard features include high performance audio with 8 speakers, front- and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Connectivity and digital integration also continue as Polestar 2 hallmarks. The famed Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with its 11-inch centre display and 12.3-inch driver display is featured as standard on all models. Integrated into the new Polestar app with other vehicle functionality controls is the new Polestar Digital Key, which is also included as standard, as is Over-the-Air updatability which allows Polestar to release software updates to owners remotely on a regular basis. The new Polestar app and Polestar Digital Key begin rolling out to all Polestar 2 owners OTA from mid-April 2021.

Polestar 2 was awarded a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating in March 2021, thanks to innovative structural safety developments, eight airbags, and safety assistance features which include vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and road edge detection support.

Powertrains

Three powertrains are now available. The existing 300 kW (408 hp) dual motor setup with a large 78 kWh battery pack, is joined by two front-mounted single motor variants – available either with the same long-range battery and a 170 kW motor, or a smaller, standard-range battery (64 kWh) and a 165 kW motor.

Variant

Battery capacity

Output

Preliminary consumption* (WLTP)

Preliminary range* (WLTP)

Long range Dual motor

78 kWh

300 kW (408 hp)

660 Nm

31.4-32.6 kWh/100 miles

279-298 miles

Long range Single motor

78 kWh

170 kW (231 hp)

330 Nm

27.5-29.4 kWh/100 miles

320-335 miles

Standard range Single motor

64 kWh

165 kW (224 hp)

330 Nm

27.5-28.9 kWh/100 miles

260-273 miles

Packs

To further improve accessibility, optional equipment packs have been designed to add value without plaguing the ordering process with too many single options. The existing optional Performance Pack remains available for the Long range Dual motor variant only, and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

The Plus and Pilot packs, which have previously been standard on the launch version, are now optional.

The Plus Pack includes high-level premium equipment like the full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13 speakers, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and wipers, WeaveTech upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully-electric heated front seats with memory, and a new heat pump.

The heat pump reduces the need to use valuable battery capacity to prepare and sustain the cabin climate. It capitalises ambient heat, as well as residual thermal energy from the drivetrain, to reduce climatization load by as much as 50%. In colder climates and most effectively between 5-15 degrees Celsius, as much as 10% can be gained in range. Constant development also means that future improvements and more significant gains can be deployed via OTA updates.

The Pilot Pack includes enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as the Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights, Driver Assistance with Adaptive Cruise Control and Pilot Assist, a 360-degree surround view camera, all-round parking sensors, and Driver Awareness including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning.

A handful of specific single options remain available, including ventilated Nappa leather upholstery (requires Plus Pack), metallic paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and a semi-electric folding tow bar.

Pricing

The Polestar 2 variants will realise Polestar’s original pricing range between around 40,000 and 60,000 euros.

Variants and packs

Pricing (*including handover fee and applicable bonus)

Long range Dual motor

£45,900

Long range Single motor

£42,900

Standard range Single motor

£39,900

Performance Pack

£5,000

Plus Pack

£4,000

Pilot Pack

£3,000

Order books for the new variants are open in all original launch markets. These markets include China, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the USA and Canada.

Customers order exclusively online at Polestar.com – and will be able to see and test drive the new versions of Polestar 2 in person from September 2021, where safe and permitted, at one of the over 40 Polestar Space retail environments across all ten markets.