PONTELAND WHEELBARROW RACE ROLLS OUT THE TRADITION…

NEW YEAR’S Day will arrive on a roll in the North East – as a traditional event with roots which stretch back to the 14th century is set to take place once again.

The annual Ponteland Wheelbarrow race is a huge draw every January 1, with a large number of teams already lined up to take part who are always cheered on by a huge crowd.

The events will see participants follow a circular course which starts and ends at The Blackbird pub, which is also a great supporter of the event.

Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the race also uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.

According to legend, the history of the race can be traced back to the 14th century where Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, making food and fuel in very short supply.

Local leader, St John De Hornby, gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.

Since that time the wheelbarrow race has become an annual tradition, sponsored by the Ponteland Wheelers – the name given to anyone who helps the event in any way.

This year’s race starts with the Noon Parade, followed by the Junior Race at 12.10pm, Ladies’ Race at 12.20pm and the Open Race at 12.40pm, with presentations to the winners at 1.15pm.

All the money raised will be shared between two charities, St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

Ponteland 41 Club member and one of the organisers, Steve Roberts, is hoping for another successful year.

“We know so many people look forward to this event every year and it will be a fantastic way to get 2024 underway,” he said.

Stuart Young, owner of the award-winning Blackbird, is delighted to be supporting the event again.

“The Blackbird is a really important part of the local community so getting behind the wheelbarrow race is something we like to do every year,” he said.

“It always has a great turn out and we love being able to welcome everyone into the pub both before and after the event.”

For more information about the race contact Steve Roberts at sjroberts69@gmail.com or on 07785 242157.