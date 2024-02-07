Throwing A 90s Throwback Party: What to Think About

The 90s were a memorable decade full of iconic music, movies, fashion and pop culture. As we get further away from the 90s, nostalgia for the era continues to grow. Throwing a 90s-themed party is a fun way to celebrate the music, movies, TV shows, toys, games and overall vibe of the 90s. Here’s everything you need to consider when planning a rad 90s throwback party.

Picking a Theme

When deciding on a theme for your 90s party, think about what specific aspects of 90s pop culture you want to focus on. Some ideas for 90s party themes include:

90s teen movies like Clueless or 10 Things I Hate About You

90s boy bands like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC

90s hip hop and R&B like TLC, Destiny’s Child and Will Smith

90s sitcoms like Friends, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Boy Meets World

90s cartoons like Rugrats, Hey Arnold! and Doug

90s video games like Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon

90s toys and games like Tamagotchi and Pogs

Picking a specific theme will help narrow down your decorations, activities, food, and playlist. You can also go for an anything-90s theme to celebrate all aspects of 90s pop culture.

Decorations

Decorations are key for setting the vibe of your 90s party. Use bold colours like neon greens, oranges and purples since bright colours were huge in the 90s. Make DIY decorations using 90s logos, y2k fonts and graphics printed on cardstock to hang up. Print out covers of classic 90s movie posters and albums to display.

Use 90s toys like Beanie Babies, troll dolls, Tamagotchis, or Lego figures as table decorations. Create a photo backdrop using fun 90s props like inflatable guitars, boomboxes, rollerblades, and old-school video game consoles.

Food & Drink

Plan fun-themed food and drinks inspired by popular 90s snacks and beverages. Here are some ideas:

Mini bagel pizzas, cheeseburgers or hot dogs just like the Lunchables kits

Capri Sun juice pouches

Mini jam sandwiches with the crusts cut off

Fruit salads, fizzy cola bottles, dip dabs and other 90s snack favourites

Serve drinks in colourful plastic 90s cups like Jazz cups

You can even offer 90s dinner items like crispy pancakes, pot noodles or potato smiles. Serve desserts like chocolate bar brownies, funfetti cake and chocolate pudding to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Activities & Entertainment

The activities and entertainment will get your guests involved in the 90s fun. Set up classic 90s board games like Girl Talk, Dream Phone, Mouse Trap and Operation. Hold a competition to see who can make the best mixed tape by providing a selection of 90s albums, blank cassettes and a boombox.

Host a 90s movie screening by projecting a classic like Clueless, Forrest Gump or Jurassic Park on a wall. Hold a 90s video game tournament by setting up old-school game systems like Super Nintendo, GameBoy and Sega Genesis.

For entertainment, you can hire a 90s cover band or DJ to keep that iconic 90s soundtrack going all night long. Have a 90s karaoke session so guests can belt out songs by Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Blink-182 and other 90s icons. Break out the inflatable guitars, parachute pants and cowboy hats for everyone to rock out.

End the night with a glow stick or bubble rave to keep the party going into the wee 90s hours. Award prizes for best 90s costume too.

Music Playlist

The music playlist is one of the most important elements for setting the tone of your radical 90s shindig. Be sure to include essential 90s hits like:

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” – Nirvana

“Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-a-Lot

“Say My Name” – Destiny’s Child

“Creep” – TLC

“Macarena” – Los Del Rio

“I Want It That Way” – Backstreet Boys

“…Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears

“Jump Around” – House of Pain

Create separate playlists for specific decade themes, such as all-boy bands, hip-hop classics, suh-weeet R&B jams, and punk and alt rock hits. Don’t forget one-hit wonders and lesser-known gems to really take guests back.

Costumes

Having guests dress up in 90s costumes will make your party extra authentic. Encourage attendees to rummage through their closets or charity shops to pull together 90s looks. Iconic outfit ideas include:

Anything worn by the Spice Girls with their platform shoes and babydoll dresses

Dungarees, trouser skirts, and bumbags

Plaid shirts over graphic t-shirts like Nirvana, Green Day or Weezer tees

Baggy jeans, cargo trousers, chokers and a wrist full of plastic bracelets

Grunge flannels and Dr Martens boots

Glittery and vivid eye shadow colours

Offer prizes for the most creative and accurate throwback costumes so guests come motivated to dress the 90s part.

Invitations

Set the vibe from the start with a fun 90s-inspired invitation. Design a retro party invite using nineties graphics, y2k fonts, colours, and logos. Reference a popular 90s movie quote or song lyric. Post physical invites in neon envelopes sealed with 90s stickers. Use an AOL email address and tell guests to “log on” to RSVP. Download nineties Word Art to design a digital invite.

With the perfect mix of nineties music, TV, movies, fashion, food and nostalgia, your radical throwback party will be all that and a bag of chips. Your guests will have a phat time partying like it’s 1999!