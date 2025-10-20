TEDDY SWIMS ANNOUNCES HEADLINE SHOW AT TK MAXX PRESENTS SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2026

GRAMMY nominated vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims today announces a run of outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland for summer 2026 – including an unmissable show on the Yorkshire coast.

The Lose Control and The Door hitmaker will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday July 22.

Tickets go on general sale 10am on Friday October 3 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Joined by his band Freak Freely, Swims will be supported by New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

TEDDY SWIMS SUMMER 2026

Sat 20 June – Sky Presents Isle of Wight Festival

Mon 22 June – Belsonic, Belfast

Tue 23 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin

Thu 25 June – TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter

Fri 26 June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

Sun 28 June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Wed 1 July – TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

Wed 22 July – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Full tour details can be found at teddyswims.com

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy Swims has been putting in real work for years going from YouTube sensation to international chart-topper. A quiet, steady grind brought him to the forefront with record-breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances. With a voice that effortlessly blends R&B, soul, and pop, Swims captivates listeners with raw emotion, soulful resonance, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and self-discovery.

2024 marked a record year, with multi-platinum hits Lose Control and The Door from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). Lose Control reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, and is now 6x Platinum with more than four billion streams. With more than 12 billion streams across his catalogue, Swims continues to cement his place as one of music’s most powerful voices.

His breakout success earned him a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and three 2025 BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Swims has also won multiple prestigious international awards, including Best International Album and Best International Act at the Los 40 Music Awards, Most Radio Airplay in France, and Billboard Music Awards for “Lose Control,” including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song.

He followed his debut album with Part 2, featuring standout singles Bad Dreams, Guilty, and Are You Even Rea” ft. GIVĒON. The journey continued with the Complete Edition with the expanded album including six new tracks and across the full project, Swims also collaborated with Muni Long, Coco Jones, and GloRilla.

Teddy Swims joins singer-songwriter David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026. Last year’s 18-gig summer series – headlined by the likes of Will Smith, Gary Barlow and Snow Patrol – attracted more than 100,000 music fans to the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Julian Murray, Scarborough OAT venue programmer for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are once again delighted to be bringing globally celebrated talent to the Yorkshire coast. Teddy Swims has enjoyed an incredible rise in the last few years and is rightly one of the most talked about performers. He’s a vocal powerhouse who is universally adored around the world and this will undoubtedly be a stunning night here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.”

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026 go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

