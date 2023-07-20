Finalists Announced for the Highly Anticipated English Curry Awards 2023

The English Curry Awards, the prestigious culinary event that celebrates the finest talents in the English curry industry, is pleased to announce the finalists for its 2023 edition.

The awards ceremony will take place on 14th August at the illustrious Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognise and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

Now in its 12th year, the English Curry Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry. This year’s finalists represent the crème de la crème of English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to recognise those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service. Each finalist has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity, and has made a significant contribution to the curry scene in their respective regions.

The English Curry Awards 2023 finalists span a range of categories, including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year, Curry King or Queen, and many more. The anticipation is building as the awards night draws closer, promising a thrilling atmosphere and well-deserved recognition for these exceptional individuals and establishments.

Zeera Cuisine is one of the finalists in the Restaurant of the Year category. Shah Choudhury from Zeera Cuisine will find out if they will be crowned winner and take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony held on August 14th.

Shah Choudhury told us: “We’re delighted to be nominated and be in the final of the Restaurant of the Year category. It’s an honour and a privilege to be amongst some of the finest restaurants that England has to offer.

A Spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Please follow and like us: