Premier League Darts Finals Night 2025: The Grand Showdown at The O2

London, May 29, 2025 — The Premier League Darts season reaches its thrilling conclusion tonight as the top four players of 2025 prepare to battle it out under the bright lights of The O2 Arena in London. After 16 grueling weeks of competition across the UK and Europe, it all comes down to three matches — two semi-finals and one winner-takes-all final — to determine who will walk away with the coveted title and the lion’s share of the £1 million prize fund.

🏆 Who’s Playing?

The final four players confirmed for the Premier League Darts Play-Offs are:

Luke Littler – The teenage sensation who has taken the sport by storm, winning over fans with his fearless play and infectious personality.

Gerwyn Price – The 2021 World Champion and Premier League veteran, known for his intensity and booming celebrations.

Luke Humphries – The reigning World Champion and one of the most consistent players on the tour this year.

Nathan Aspinall – The 2023 World Matchplay champion, whose gritty determination makes him a dangerous opponent in knockout formats.

These elite players have demonstrated their class throughout the season, but now must prove their mettle under the pressure of Finals Night.

🕖 Order of Play (Live from 7:00 PM BST)

Semi-Final 1: Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Semi-Final 2: Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Semi-finals are played as best-of-19 legs, while the final will be best-of-21 legs. Every dart thrown from this point could be career-defining.

💷 Prize Money Breakdown

Winner : £275,000

Runner-Up : £125,000

Semi-Finalists : £85,000 each

Total Prize Pool: £1 million

With such high stakes, each competitor has not only glory but also serious financial incentive on the line.

📺 How to Watch

Fans across the UK can follow every moment of Finals Night live:

Sky Sports Action / Main Event / Ultra HDR – TV coverage begins at 7:00 PM BST .

NOW TV – Streaming available for those with day or monthly passes.

talkSPORT 2 – Live radio commentary for those on the go.

PDC YouTube & social media channels – Instant highlights, interviews, and stats.

🎯 Spotlight: Luke Littler’s Remarkable Rise

All eyes will be on 17-year-old Luke Littler, who continues to captivate audiences with performances beyond his years. Bursting onto the scene with a World Championship final appearance last winter, Littler has proven that he’s not a flash in the pan. A win tonight could cement his place in darts history as one of the youngest ever Premier League champions.

🔮 Predictions

The formbook suggests this will be a close-run event. Humphries has shown consistency and class, but Littler’s unpredictability and flair could take him all the way. Price and Aspinall, both seasoned pros, have what it takes to spoil the party.

🎉 Final Thoughts

Finals Night of the Premier League Darts is always a pulsating, high-stakes occasion — and 2025 looks set to be one of the most exciting editions yet. Whether you’re tuning in from the stands or your sofa, expect drama, fireworks, and a night to remember.

Let battle commence at The O2 — and may the best man win.