Summer is here, and many are planning to head to the beach and go on a road trip. Some, on the other hand, are thinking of hosting an awesome backyard party. After all, long, sunny days and entertaining go hand in hand.

Hosting a party, however, can be a challenge, especially if you’re going to do this for the first time. On top of thinking about who you’re going to invite, you need to get your yard, lawn or patio ready for your guests.

Here are some DIY suggestions to help you prepare for an awesome party in your backyard:

Mow the Lawn

Get the lawnmower out of your garage and start trimming your lawn. You want to make sure that your backyard looks its best when you’re preparing for a party.

Get Your Grill and Grill Area Ready

First things first, check if your barbeque grill is working. If it requires repair or parts replacement, make sure that you’re using the right tools and high-quality replacement components. If you have a Viking grill, for instance, make sure that you bought genuine Viking bbq parts for your cooking appliance. Alternatively, you can hire a barbecue grill technician to take care of the repair job for you.

Once the grill is all set, fill up your propane tank. Then, allocate a barbecue area in your backyard. Next to it, assemble everything you’ll need to cook and serve mouth-watering meals to your guests. This includes meat, seasonings, containers and utensils.

Include Healthy Food Options

Consider the food preferences of your party guests. You could, for instance, serve an assortment of veggie dishes to satisfy the vegetarians in your backyard. Another suggestion is to offer low-calorie and sugar-free treats or snacks to calorie counters and health-conscious diners.

Pro-tip: ask your guests before the party for any food allergies. Once you have the information, whip up dishes that cater to their meal preferences.

Have a Refreshments Station

Summer can get hot, so you’ll want to keep your party guests cool and comfortable. As soon as they arrive, serve them chilled drinks from your refreshments station. After all, hydration is vital to staying cool and safe. Later on in the party, serve sweet and cold desserts, such as delicious ice cream, piÃ±a colada cheesecake bars and chilled banana split pops.

Have Sunblock at Your Party

You may wonder if applying sunscreen is important in a backyard party. After all, you’re just going to have fun in your yard, not the beach.

If you’re going to hold your party during the day, you’ll want to use sunblock. No one wants to gets awful sunburn, which can ruin anyone’s day. So, make sure that you have extra sunscreen at the party. Don’t hesitate to offer this skin protection product to your guests.

Install Adequate Outdoor Lighting

You may not immediately think about needing extra light if your party is going to begin in the middle of the day. If your party is going to extend into the night, however, you’ll need to help brighten up the area before the sun goes down.

So, make sure that you set up outdoor LED lights in your backyard and turn them on after sunset.

Set Up Chairs

Your party guests will need to sit down at some point during your backyard party. So, make sure that you have enough seats for everyone. Don’t allow anyone to be forced to stand all day even if they say that they’re ok with it.

Keep Out the Bugs

Bugs can spoil a perfect outdoor party. These critters can get into your food and drinks, as well as bother guests. Before the party, grab some bug spray to get rid of the “unwanted visitors” in your celebration. Also, make sure to remove any standing water that could draw pests into your party.

Introduce Backyard Games

These games are a surefire way to break the ice among party guests who may be meeting for the first time. A few of the games that you can host at the party are horseshoes, bocce and badminton.

Decorate the Fire Pit

If you have a fire pit and your party will extend through the evening, consider setting up this area of your yard for your guests. Surround the fire pit with outdoor chairs or low benches. Then, bring out the s’mores after the sun sets.

Be Ready for Weather Changes

Weather can change at any time. So, make sure that you set up a tent to keep your guests dry. As a bonus, this tent can serve as shade if the sun gets too hot for your party guests.

These 11 tips will help you throw a fun and awesome outdoor backyard party. When you take steps to prepare for your party, you increase the chances of impressing your guests and even rave reviews about your event.