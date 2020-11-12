Pricing starts at £17,800* for new Caddy with orders opening in December

Caddy Cargo launches in UK with standard and Maxi wheelbases and three trim levels accompanied by a range of passenger car varients

New technology includes Digital Cockpit and touchscreen infotainment, plus five new assistance systems

Volkswagen Caddy named Van of the Year at The Sun Motor Awards 2020

Milton Keynes, UK – Pricing for the new, award-winning Volkswagen Caddy has been announced, with the fifth-generation van starting from £17,800*. Available from launch in standard and Maxi wheelbases, order books will open in December.

The new Caddy, which has been redesigned from the ground up, offers increased space, efficient engine options, additional driver assistance systems to improve safety and a new connected Digital Cockpit and infotainment system to turn the vehicle into a smartphone on wheels.

First revealed in February, the fifth-generation Caddy has already picked up its first award, after being crowned Van of the Year at The Sun Motor Awards 2020. Judges praised its unbeatable combination of clever technology, a new, cleaner engine lineup, fresh styling, and versatility, making it “the hottest in the business”.

Practicality

Caddy will initially launch in the UK with two wheelbase options – standard and Maxi – with three trim levels. The panel van variant will now be known as the Caddy Cargo, and the passenger carrying versions, simply the Caddy.

The standard Caddy measures 4,500 mm in length, an increase of 93 mm over the previous model. The wheelbase has also grown by 73 mm to 2,755 mm.

The load space width is up 57 mm to 1,613 mm with the distance between the wheelarches increasing by 60 mm to 1,230 mm and the rear opening by 51 mm to 1,234 mm. The additional size means a Euro pallet can now be carried sideways in the back of the cargo space. The storage capacity of the standard wheelbase Caddy is 3.1 m3 (as per the SAE V6 standard).

The new Caddy Maxi offers even more space (3.7 m3) and has a 215 mm longer wheelbase, offering enough room for up to two Euro pallets.

New options include power-latching side doors and tailgate, LED headlights and LED rear lights plus new metallic paint finishes.

Driver Assistance Systems

Five driver assistance systems are new to the fifth-generation Caddy, taking the total to 19. New systems include Travel Assist, which delivers assisted driving across the full speed range, while Trailer Assist is available on Caddy for the first time. In addition to the new technology, the Caddy’s existing assistance systems have been significantly expanded and updated with new functions. New Caddy also features eSIM technology as standard, which means the vehicle can automatically make eCalls to emergency services in the event of an accident.

Engines and Powertrain

Three diesel and one petrol engine option are available from UK launch.

The 2.0 TDI offers outputs of 75, 102 and 122 PS, with a new twin dosing system providing a double dose of AdBlue to help significantly reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission levels compared to the previous model.

The 1.5 TSI petrol option produces 114 PS and is equipped with Active Cylinder Technology as standard. This temporarily deactivates two of the four cylinders at light engine loads to save fuel.

All engines fulfil the 2021 Euro 6 emissions standards and are fitted with particulate filters. Fuel consumption has been reduced by up to 10 per cent on previous generation.

The 75PS and 102 PS models will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive as standard, while the 2.0 TDI 122 PS and 1.5 TSI 114 PS are offered with the option of a seven-speed DSG. 4MOTION four-wheel drive is available on 2.0 TDI 122 PS variants.

Connectivity

The fifth-generation Caddy features a completely overhauled cabin. The dashboard and controls have been redesigned while a new Digital Cockpit is now available as an option.

All models get a touchscreen infotainment system, between 6.5 and 10 inches, with range-topping models offering a larger 10-inch Discover Media satellite navigation system. For the first time, Caddy is equipped with an ‘always connected’, integrated eSIM, which allows infotainment systems to be prepared to access mobile online services and functions of ‘We Connect’.

The interior also gets new switchgear including electronic handbrake with auto hold function, lighting and audio controls. Electric windows, height adjustable-driving seat and a new multi-function steering wheel are also standard across the range.

Pricing*

Caddy Cargo prices range from £17,800 for the entry-level 1.5 TSI 114 PS model to £26,850 for the 2.0 TDI 122 PS 4MOTION Maxi version.

Mid-level models, which start at £19,275 RRP, introduce electronically controlled air conditioning system, body coloured bumpers and rear parking sensors, along with power adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat and leather multi-function steering wheel.

Range-topping Caddy Cargo models, from £22,075, add Discover Media satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm system, power folding exterior mirrors, LED rear tail lights and alloy wheels.

Fifth-generation Caddy will open for order in December, with first UK deliveries expected at the end of Q1 2021.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.