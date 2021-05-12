  • All-New Nissan Qashqai range to start from £23,535, up to £37,835 for range-topping Tekna+ 4WD Xtronic versions
  • Limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models still available for customers wanting to be first to experience the third-generation model

LONDON, UK (April 30, 2021) Nissan is delighted to confirm On-The-Road pricing and grade levels for the full range of the third-generation, all-new Nissan Qashqai.

On sale now with first customer deliveries in early summer, the all-new Qashqai range starts from just £23,535 in Visia specification, rising to just under £38,000 for range-topping Tekna+ Xtronic Automatic versions. At the heart of the range, N-Connecta models start from £28,305 OTR.

For customers wanting to be the first all-new Qashqai drivers on the road, a limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models are still being offered from £29,275 RRP for the 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Mild Hybrid Manual (6-speed), or £31,795 for the 1.3 DiG-T Mild Hybrid 158PS Xtronic automatic model.

 

DIG-T 140 2WD Manual

DIG-T 158 2WD Manual

DIG-T 158 2WD Xtronic

DIG-T 158 4WD Xtronic

Glass Roof Pack

Visia

£23,535

 

 

 

 

Acenta Premium

£26,135

£26,855

£28,455

 

 

N-Connecta

£28,305

£29,025

£30,625

£32,335

+£650

Tekna

£30,845

£31,565

£33,465

£35,175

 

Tekna+

 

£34,175

£36,125

£37,835

 

“The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason. Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point. Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements;” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.

For more detailed information on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, click here.

Personal contract (PCP) offers for the All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition start from £323 monthly payment on manual versions, with 3.99% APR, £750 Nissan deposit contribution and £5,000 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.