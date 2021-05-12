- All-New Nissan Qashqai range to start from £23,535, up to £37,835 for range-topping Tekna+ 4WD Xtronic versions
- Limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models still available for customers wanting to be first to experience the third-generation model
LONDON, UK (April 30, 2021) Nissan is delighted to confirm On-The-Road pricing and grade levels for the full range of the third-generation, all-new Nissan Qashqai.
On sale now with first customer deliveries in early summer, the all-new Qashqai range starts from just £23,535 in Visia specification, rising to just under £38,000 for range-topping Tekna+ Xtronic Automatic versions. At the heart of the range, N-Connecta models start from £28,305 OTR.
For customers wanting to be the first all-new Qashqai drivers on the road, a limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models are still being offered from £29,275 RRP for the 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Mild Hybrid Manual (6-speed), or £31,795 for the 1.3 DiG-T Mild Hybrid 158PS Xtronic automatic model.
|
|
DIG-T 140 2WD Manual
|
DIG-T 158 2WD Manual
|
DIG-T 158 2WD Xtronic
|
DIG-T 158 4WD Xtronic
|
Glass Roof Pack
|
Visia
|
£23,535
|
|
|
|
|
Acenta Premium
|
£26,135
|
£26,855
|
£28,455
|
|
|
N-Connecta
|
£28,305
|
£29,025
|
£30,625
|
£32,335
|
+£650
|
Tekna
|
£30,845
|
£31,565
|
£33,465
|
£35,175
|
|
Tekna+
|
|
£34,175
|
£36,125
|
£37,835
|
“The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason. Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point. Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements;” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.
For more detailed information on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, click here.
Personal contract (PCP) offers for the All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition start from £323 monthly payment on manual versions, with 3.99% APR, £750 Nissan deposit contribution and £5,000 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.