All-New Nissan Qashqai range to start from £23,535, up to £37,835 for range-topping Tekna+ 4WD Xtronic versions

Limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models still available for customers wanting to be first to experience the third-generation model

LONDON, UK (April 30, 2021) Nissan is delighted to confirm On-The-Road pricing and grade levels for the full range of the third-generation, all-new Nissan Qashqai.

On sale now with first customer deliveries in early summer, the all-new Qashqai range starts from just £23,535 in Visia specification, rising to just under £38,000 for range-topping Tekna+ Xtronic Automatic versions. At the heart of the range, N-Connecta models start from £28,305 OTR.

For customers wanting to be the first all-new Qashqai drivers on the road, a limited number of generously-specified Premiere Edition models are still being offered from £29,275 RRP for the 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Mild Hybrid Manual (6-speed), or £31,795 for the 1.3 DiG-T Mild Hybrid 158PS Xtronic automatic model.

DIG-T 140 2WD Manual DIG-T 158 2WD Manual DIG-T 158 2WD Xtronic DIG-T 158 4WD Xtronic Glass Roof Pack Visia £23,535 Acenta Premium £26,135 £26,855 £28,455 N-Connecta £28,305 £29,025 £30,625 £32,335 +£650 Tekna £30,845 £31,565 £33,465 £35,175 Tekna+ £34,175 £36,125 £37,835

“The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason. Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point. Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements;” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.

For more detailed information on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, click here.

Personal contract (PCP) offers for the All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition start from £323 monthly payment on manual versions, with 3.99% APR, £750 Nissan deposit contribution and £5,000 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.