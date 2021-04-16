Pricing and personal finance offers released for limited All-New Qashqai launch version

Premiere Edition models will be offered from £29,270 RRP for Manual versions or £31,790 for Xtronic automatics

Extended palette of two-tone colour options and even more convenience features

LONDON, UK (March 16, 2021) Nissan has confirmed On-The-Road pricing and personal contract (PCP) offers for the limited-availability launch version of the third generation All-New Nissan Qashqai.

Generously-specified Premiere Edition models will be offered from £29,270 RRP for the 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Mild Hybrid Manual (6-speed), or £31,790 for the 1.3 DiG-T Mild Hybrid 158PS Xtronic automatic model.

A limited number of Premiere Edition versions will be available to UK customers, with deliveries beginning in the summer.

The All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition sees a significant uplift in residual value versus the previous generation Qashqai, retaining 49.5% (Manual versions) and 49.8% (Xtronic Auto) over 3 years/30,000 miles.

This is an uplift of more than 7-percentage points compared with the previous generation model, which retained an average 42.1% over the same period on comparable N-Connecta grade versions.

Thanks to the improved RV performance, Nissan is able to offer Premiere Edition models at a very competitive rate on monthly finance, particularly given the advances in styling, packaging and technology offered in the latest model.

Personal contract (PCP) offers for the All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition start from £323 monthly payment on manual versions, with 3.99% APR, £750 Nissan deposit contribution and £5,000 customer deposit over 37 months with 10,000 annual mileage.

“The All-New Nissan Qashqai sets the bar even higher in the competitive C-SUV segment and we are confident it will more than live up to customer expectations. For the thousands of existing Qashqai owners, upgrading from previous generation models is not only extremely desirable, but also very affordable. The Premiere Edition is a compelling package for those wanting to be the first to experience new Qashqai’s cutting-edge design, convenient and intuitive technologies, and dynamic, efficient performance,” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.

Current Generation (2014-2021) Qashqai Existing PCP Offers for comparison only

Nissan Qashqai (2014-2021) OTR Price % APR Total Customer Deposit Nissan Deposit Contribution Term (Months) Annual Mileage Monthly Payment 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Manual N-Connecta (with Glass Roof Pack) £25,425 3.99 £2,500 £2,500 37 10,000 £319 1.3 DiG-T 140PS Manual N-Motion £27,470 3.99 £2,500 £2,500 37 10,000 £368

All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition sits between N-Connecta and Tekna grades.

All-New Qashqai Premiere Edition sits between N-Connecta and Tekna grades.

QASHQAI PREMIERE EDITION: IN DETAIL

Showcasing the advanced technology available on the all-new Qashqai, the Premiere Edition offers unprecedented convenience features normally found in upper automotive segments.

The central 9” screen houses Nissan’s upgraded infotainment system, while an additional 12.3” TFT configurable screen sits in front of the driver, replacing the traditional dials.

To complement the high definition TFT screen, the driver will also benefit from a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), the largest in the segment, offering speed, navigation directions and road information directly in the driver’s line-of-sight. Taking into account the two screens, and the head-up display – the driver has easy and convenient access to key information while driving.

Additional convenience comes in the form of a wireless charging pad, allowing occupants to easily charge their smartphones. At 15w, the wireless charging unit is among the most powerful in the segment. And while the smartphone is charging wirelessly, suitably equipped iPhones can connect to the Qashqai via wireless Apple CarPlay®, allowing seamless usage of many of the phone’s apps. Additional connectivity is available for all occupants, with a total of 4 USB charging ports, with 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports.

A lot of the technological updates on the new Qashqai work quietly in the background, acting as an extra pair of eyes.

The Premiere Edition Qashqai will be available with the newly upgraded ProPILOT with Navi-link*, which brings greater driver support in a wider array of circumstances, for great peace of mind in all driving scenarios.

At night, the driver will appreciate the LED matrix headlights that are equipped with advanced driving beam technology. The headlights emit a strong, bright beam with a large range, giving excellent visibility. When an approaching vehicle is detected, the beam effectively changes shape to have the effect of putting the oncoming vehicle in a shadow, so the driver isn’t dazzled, but the rest of the road remains clearly illuminated.

* Xtronic Automatic versions only, ProPILOT with Drive Assist on Manual models.

Two tone colours

The styling has always been at the heart of the success of the Qashqai, and the appeal of the Qashqai Premiere Edition has been elevated thanks to the introduction of a palette of two-tone colour options for a more personalised choice.

The following body colours are available with a striking black roof: new blue, pearl grey and pearl white, while the black body colour is available with a grey roof. The Premiere Edition also features neatly integrated roof rails, which are finished in a matt silver.

Additional aesthetic appeal comes in the form of new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which complement the new Qashqai’s stance, which is more purposeful thanks to the longer wheelbase and sharp shoulder lines over the wheels.

Life-on-board is given an airy feel thanks to the panoramic roof, with a powered sliding blind to protect occupants on hot and sunny days.

The interior follows a classic format, with black cloth trim, black dashboard and centre console, which combine to give the interior an air of refinement and pedigree, while a grey roof trim prevents the overall ambience from being oppressive. The grey roof lining also reinforces the additional interior head, knee and shoulder space that has been generated thanks to the longer wheelbase and smart packaging of the CMF-C platform.

Efficient mild hybrid technology

The new Qashqai Premiere Edition is powered by a highly evolved iteration of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine found on the current Qashqai. However, Nissan’s engineers have developed it to include mild hybrid technology which enhances its efficiency. Thanks to the addition of a secondary Lithium-ion battery system, the new Qashqai offers extended idle stop, quicker restart and coasting stop (automatic only).

The system will even boost torque under acceleration, offering an additional 6Nm for up to 20 seconds.

The 1.3-litre engine in the Premiere Edition is available in two configurations: 138hp with six-speed manual gearbox, or 156hp coupled with Nissan’s advanced Xtronic gearbox, which is operated via the new, convenient gear selector on the centre console. Additionally, manual control of the Xtronic can be managed via paddles behind the steering wheel.

