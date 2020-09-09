A Newcastle family have started an Instagram account to chart the build progress of their new home after becoming one of the first buyers to reserve at an exclusive development in the city.

Prince Peter, 43, his wife Thanku Cheriaan, 40, and their two children Anne, 15, and Andrew, 10, are counting down the days until they can move into their brand-new four-bedroom detached house at The Grange, a new development by five-star housebuilder Bellway.

Located in Fenham, in the city’s west end, The Grange will be one of the first Bellway developments in the North East to feature homes from the housebuilder’s Artisan Collection, a new range of house types which combine traditional craftsmanship with the very latest construction techniques.

And it was the unique style and design of these properties which caught Prince and Thanku’s eye when they began the search for a bigger and more modern home for them and their children.

The couple, who are both nurses and moved to Newcastle from India 18 years ago, currently live in an older three-bedroom semi-detached house just down the road.

Prince said: “We chose to look for a new-build this time in Fenham. The area is now home to us and we wanted to buy a fresh new house. We were looking at other new-build developments around the area, until we noticed Bellway’s upcoming Artisan homes on their website.

“We found out that Bellway is a five-star top-rated builder, which is what attracted us to visit the site and check out the showhomes. That’s how we discovered the four-bedroom Plane house type, which we all really liked the style of.

“The Plane is a nicely laid out house, with a relaxing, open-plan feel. The lounge, kitchen-dining and family areas are very spacious and overlook the garden through the window, letting in lots of natural light.

“The home has a modern design and will be decorated with neutral tones, with some added bright colours once complete.

“The Grange has a very exclusive feel to it – we’ll be living in a peaceful cul-de-sac on a development of just 39 homes. It will also have a very nice public open space area for walks.

“We knew the homes would be in high demand, which is why we made the decision to reserve off-plan.”

Prince and Thanku secured the property using the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, which enables buyers to purchase a home with a deposit of just five per cent and a 75 per cent mortgage, with the remaining 20 per cent being provided as an equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

Prince said: “Using the Help to Buy scheme has been very useful for us. It’s quick and easy and has given us a helping hand with buying our home.

“The staff at Bellway have been very helpful, and the customer service has been ten out of ten. We would definitely recommend buying with Bellway.”

Prince and Thanku moved to Fenham after relocating to the UK from their native India 18 years ago, and they were keen to stay in the area, which is just over two miles west of the city centre.

Prince said: “Fenham is a very diverse neighbourhood which is why we like it. There is a Hindu temple and a mosque, lots of pubs and restaurants, as well as the church which we attend, St Roberts Catholic Church, which is just a few hundred yards away from The Grange.

“Everything that we need is within walking distance. We are close to the city centre ,which has the Intu Eldon Square Shopping Centre and St James’ Park stadium, where Newcastle United play.

“We are massive Newcastle United fans. When I lived in India, I was a great fan of Alan Shearer, so it’s great to live just down the road from where he played.

“I work at a private hospital in Peterlee – it’s 25 miles away but Newcastle’s strong road links make it an easy commute. Thanku is based at Newcastle Freeman Hospital, just four miles away, so we’re in a great location for her access to work. The children will also be slightly closer to their schools when we move.”

Construction work on the family’s new house started in June last year, and they are set to receive the keys to their brand-new home in December.

Prince said: “We’re excited to be among the first movers to the site, and Anne has even set up an Instagram account to post updates of our home’s progress.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to our home when it is safe, as all of our close family and friends live around the area.

“The house we live in now is just a hassle, but our new home will be much more practical. It will be energy efficient, completely brand-new from the ground to the roof, and it will be a massive transformation size-wise.

“Our current home just doesn’t compare to our new one, which will be a fresh new house with no need of any refurbishing or touch-ups. No matter how much you try to redo an old home, it will never be as perfect as our new one.”

For updates on the family’s new home, you can visit their Instagram page at instagram.com/bellwayplane.

Bellway retained its status as a five-star housebuilder from the Home Builder’s Federation earlier this year, meaning that more than nine in ten customers would recommend the company to a friend.

There is currently a range of four and five-bedroom homes available for sale at The Grange, with prices starting from £349,995.

For more information on the new homes available, call 0191 448 9604 or visit bellway.co.uk.