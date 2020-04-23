The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced an update of cancelled or postponed shows amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.

All refunds have been processed for customers of cancelled shows. Customers of postponed shows have been made aware of the new date, with an option of a refund if they are unable to attend the re-arranged date.

A live spreadsheet is available online at www.thepaaonline.org with up to date information on postponements and cancellations.

Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager says: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our customers during this period of disruption and uncertainty.”

Updated events for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (correct 22/04/20):-

Original date Event Status New date
21/3/20 – 7pm The Manfreds Postponed 17/7/20 – 7.30pm
24/3/20 – 7pm The Stars and their Lifecycles Postponed 22/9/20 – 7pm
27/3/20 – 8pm An Innings with Ian Botham Postponed 14/4/21 – 8pm
28/3/20 – 7pm Ball and Boe Postponed 12/9/20 – 7pm
28/3/20 – 2pm Ball and Boe Postponed 13/9/20 – 2pm
3/4/20 – 7pm Sir Ranulph Fiennes Postponed 26/3/21 – 7.30pm
4/4/20 – 7.30pm Magic of Motown Postponed 9/1/21 – 7.30pm
5/4/20 – 7.30pm Francis Rossi – I talk too much Postponed 11/4/21 – 7.30pm
14/4/20 – 7.30pm The Large Scale Universe Postponed 20/10/20 – 7pm
15/4/20 – 7.30pm Ben Hart Postponed 6/9/20 – 7.30pm
17/4/20 – 7.30pm Quo Experience Postponed 22/5/21 – 7.30pm
18/4/20 – 7.30pm Radio GaGa Postponed 20/2/21 – 7.30pm
24/4/20 – 7.30pm Kevin Tomlinson On the Edge Cancelled
25/4/20 – 7.30pm Banff Film Festival Postponed 9/10/20 – 7.30pm
29/4/20 – 7.30pm Professor Robert Winston – What makes us happy? Postponed 7/10/20 – 7.30pm
30/4/20 – 7pm Choral Society Postponed TBC
30/4/20 – 7.15pm King John Cancelled
1/5/20 – 8pm Toyah and Hazel O’Connor – Electric Ladies of the 80s Postponed 4/9/20 – 8pm
9/5/20 – 7.30pm Big Girls Don’t Cry Postponed 28/5/21 – 7.30pm
16/5/20 – 8pm Iain Stirling – Falling Upwards Postponed 10/4/21 – 8pm
17/5/20 – 7pm Nick Ross Orchestra – Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era Postponed 15/5/21/7.30pm
29/5/20 – 7pm Matthew Bourne’s – The Red Shoes Cancelled
21/5/20 – 7pm The Welkin – NT Live Cancelled
22/5/20 – 8pm Hells Bells: Tribute to AC/DC Cancelled
24/5/20 – 3pm Matthew Bourne’s – The Red Shoes Cancelled
26/5/20 – 8pm Josh Widdicombe – Bit Much Postponed 29/3/21 – 8pm
27/5/20 – 2pm Tom Rolfe’s Magical Madhouse Cancelled
28/5/20 – 7.15pm The Dante Project – ROH Cancelled
28/5/20 – 7.30pm Pricks Postponed 20/10/20 – 7.30pm
29/5/20 – 7.30pm The Drifters Postponed 14/2/21 – 7.30pm
30/5/20 – 7.30pm The Floyd Effect Postponed 8/5/21 – 7.30pm
7/6/20 – 3pm Fleetwood and Friends Postponed 27/9/20 – 3pm
7/6/20 – 7pm Alexandra Burke Postponed 27/9/20 – 7pm
17/6/20 – 7pm Winters Tale – RSC Cancelled
18/6/20 – 7.45pm Electra – ROH Cancelled
19/6/20 – 7.30pm John Sargeant Postponed 28/3/21 – 7.30pm
20/6/20 – 7.30pm Masters of the House TBC TBC
25/6/20 – 7pm Leopoldstadt – NT Live Cancelled
27/6/20 – 7.30pm Abbamania TBC TBC
30/6/20 – 7pm Kinky Boots Cancelled