The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced an update of cancelled or postponed shows amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.
All refunds have been processed for customers of cancelled shows. Customers of postponed shows have been made aware of the new date, with an option of a refund if they are unable to attend the re-arranged date.
A live spreadsheet is available online at www.thepaaonline.org with up to date information on postponements and cancellations.
Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager says: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our customers during this period of disruption and uncertainty.”
Updated events for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (correct 22/04/20):-
|Original date
|Event
|Status
|New date
|21/3/20 – 7pm
|The Manfreds
|Postponed
|17/7/20 – 7.30pm
|24/3/20 – 7pm
|The Stars and their Lifecycles
|Postponed
|22/9/20 – 7pm
|27/3/20 – 8pm
|An Innings with Ian Botham
|Postponed
|14/4/21 – 8pm
|28/3/20 – 7pm
|Ball and Boe
|Postponed
|12/9/20 – 7pm
|28/3/20 – 2pm
|Ball and Boe
|Postponed
|13/9/20 – 2pm
|3/4/20 – 7pm
|Sir Ranulph Fiennes
|Postponed
|26/3/21 – 7.30pm
|4/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Magic of Motown
|Postponed
|9/1/21 – 7.30pm
|5/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Francis Rossi – I talk too much
|Postponed
|11/4/21 – 7.30pm
|14/4/20 – 7.30pm
|The Large Scale Universe
|Postponed
|20/10/20 – 7pm
|15/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Ben Hart
|Postponed
|6/9/20 – 7.30pm
|17/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Quo Experience
|Postponed
|22/5/21 – 7.30pm
|18/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Radio GaGa
|Postponed
|20/2/21 – 7.30pm
|24/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Kevin Tomlinson On the Edge
|Cancelled
|25/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Banff Film Festival
|Postponed
|9/10/20 – 7.30pm
|29/4/20 – 7.30pm
|Professor Robert Winston – What makes us happy?
|Postponed
|7/10/20 – 7.30pm
|30/4/20 – 7pm
|Choral Society
|Postponed
|TBC
|30/4/20 – 7.15pm
|King John
|Cancelled
|1/5/20 – 8pm
|Toyah and Hazel O’Connor – Electric Ladies of the 80s
|Postponed
|4/9/20 – 8pm
|9/5/20 – 7.30pm
|Big Girls Don’t Cry
|Postponed
|28/5/21 – 7.30pm
|16/5/20 – 8pm
|Iain Stirling – Falling Upwards
|Postponed
|10/4/21 – 8pm
|17/5/20 – 7pm
|Nick Ross Orchestra – Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era
|Postponed
|15/5/21/7.30pm
|29/5/20 – 7pm
|Matthew Bourne’s – The Red Shoes
|Cancelled
|21/5/20 – 7pm
|The Welkin – NT Live
|Cancelled
|22/5/20 – 8pm
|Hells Bells: Tribute to AC/DC
|Cancelled
|24/5/20 – 3pm
|Matthew Bourne’s – The Red Shoes
|Cancelled
|26/5/20 – 8pm
|Josh Widdicombe – Bit Much
|Postponed
|29/3/21 – 8pm
|27/5/20 – 2pm
|Tom Rolfe’s Magical Madhouse
|Cancelled
|28/5/20 – 7.15pm
|The Dante Project – ROH
|Cancelled
|28/5/20 – 7.30pm
|Pricks
|Postponed
|20/10/20 – 7.30pm
|29/5/20 – 7.30pm
|The Drifters
|Postponed
|14/2/21 – 7.30pm
|30/5/20 – 7.30pm
|The Floyd Effect
|Postponed
|8/5/21 – 7.30pm
|7/6/20 – 3pm
|Fleetwood and Friends
|Postponed
|27/9/20 – 3pm
|7/6/20 – 7pm
|Alexandra Burke
|Postponed
|27/9/20 – 7pm
|17/6/20 – 7pm
|Winters Tale – RSC
|Cancelled
|18/6/20 – 7.45pm
|Electra – ROH
|Cancelled
|19/6/20 – 7.30pm
|John Sargeant
|Postponed
|28/3/21 – 7.30pm
|20/6/20 – 7.30pm
|Masters of the House
|TBC
|TBC
|25/6/20 – 7pm
|Leopoldstadt – NT Live
|Cancelled
|27/6/20 – 7.30pm
|Abbamania
|TBC
|TBC
|30/6/20 – 7pm
|Kinky Boots
|Cancelled