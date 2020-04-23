The Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm has announced an update of cancelled or postponed shows amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.

All refunds have been processed for customers of cancelled shows. Customers of postponed shows have been made aware of the new date, with an option of a refund if they are unable to attend the re-arranged date.

A live spreadsheet is available online at www.thepaaonline.org with up to date information on postponements and cancellations.

Dan Brookes, Auditorium Manager says: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of our customers during this period of disruption and uncertainty.”

Updated events for The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (correct 22/04/20):-