An award-winning chartered surveyors and estate agents is expanding its mortgage team by appointing a new experienced mortgage adviser.

Arif Ahmed joins Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents as mortgage protection advisor following three years in the industry.

Arif said; “Having grown up locally in Northumberland, I am greatly looking forward to working in the area, especially in the Morpeth and Alnwick offices.

“Part of my job is to find the best finance options for my clients and to make the process as smooth as possible. I aim to support my clients throughout the process, from start to finish to ensure they receive the best deal for them”.

Rebecca Scott is Director of Bradley Hall’s mortgage services said; “We are thrilled to welcome Arif to the Bradley Hall mortgages team. Arif has many years’ experience as a mortgage adviser, having previously worked for one of the UK’s largest mortgage brokerages.

“Arif is based in our Morpeth office and since he lives in the area, he has a strong knowledge of the property types and client base making him a strong addition to the team.

“We are delighted to be growing our team and now have all areas of the North East covered with our expert mortgage advisers. We have access to some truly exclusive mortgage deals which we are pleased to be able to offer our clients.

“There have been many changes in the mortgage market over the last 12 months with lender criteria rapidly changing. It’s more important than ever to speak to an experienced mortgage adviser to ensure the best outcome. We are always happy to help and cover all aspects of mortgage lending.”

Contact Bradley Hall’s expert mortgage team on 0191 260 2000 or mortgages@bradleyhall.co.uk

BH Mortgage Services is an appointed representative of PRIMIS Mortgage Network. PRIMIS Mortgage Network is a trading style of First complete Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

Bradley Hall operates across the North with bases in major cities Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Leeds and Manchester with an established branch network across its busiest towns. Departments include; Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Residential Agency, Land, Development & New Homes, Property Management, Mortgages and Professional Services to include valuations and lease advisory. Its sister company, BH Planning and Design, provides expert planning support for house builders, commercial developers, land and property owners, investors and Local Authorities.