Psst…. Pass it On – It’s no secret how The People’s Kitchen welcomes Pass It On for distribution event.

The People’s Kitchen, dedicated to supporting vulnerable people in Newcastle, was delighted to host national charity Pass It On for a special event aimed at distributing essential items to those in need. The initiative was further supported by The Great Run Company, adding a significant boost to the effort.

Maggie Pavlou, Trustee of The People’s Kitchen, was pleased to welcome Pass It On for the first time to the charity’s base in Newcastle. “The care packages have been very kindly donated to us by another charity, Pass It On, working with the Great Run Company. The packages include all sorts of items, from toiletries to essential clothing, everything that people in vulnerable situations might need. It’s fantastic to be able to give our “Friends” new rucksacks filled with these essential items.”

The People’s Kitchen operates solely through the dedication of its volunteers and the generosity of the public and local businesses. “We receive no government funding, but the support from the community in the North East and beyond is incredible. We’re fortunate to have such great relationships such as this one with Pass it On,” Maggie added.” Our “Friends” will benefit directly from their visit.”

Also present was John Caine, an ex-director of The Great Run Company, who shared his enthusiasm for the event. “We’ve brought volunteers from our company to help give out the care packages. Over the past 20 years, we’ve been passing on leftover items from our events to charities like Pass It On. It’s wonderful to see items such as new T shirts and space blankets being used to support those in need here in Newcastle.”

The link with The People’s Kitchen and The Great Run Company was further strengthened as Maggie announced: “In addition to the distribution event, The People’s Kitchen is also participating in the Great North Run on Sunday 8th September. We have 25 volunteers running, all wearing our lovely pink People’s Kitchen T-shirts, some even donning pink tutus! We’re running the 13.1 miles to raise more funds for The Kitchen. We invite everyone to sponsor us through our website.”

Rachel Stewart, from Pass It On, detailed the day’s activities. “We’ve come to Newcastle with lots of volunteers from the Great Run Company to help distribute care packages. These include hydration, confectionery, hygiene products, thermal underwear, clean socks, hats, and even sleeping bags. We’re here to offer immediate support to those who need it most.”

Rachael emphasised the importance of their first visit to The People’s Kitchen, “We aim to make a small but meaningful difference, offering support and a friendly conversation to people who often feel ignored. Our work is hard but rewarding, and every bit of financial and product donation goes directly to helping vulnerable individuals. A big thank you to The People’s Kitchen for allowing us to reach around 200 people today and the volunteers from the Great Run Company and The Fed – Federation of Independent Retailers who have donated items and cash to support the production of the care packages over the years.”

For more information about The People’s Kitchen and how to support their initiatives, please visit their website www.peopleskitchen.co.uk or www.justgiving.com/thepeopleskitchennewcastle

www.passitonofficial.org