Ascensor MD completes Welsh 3000s 15 Summit Challenge to raise £3,000 for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

Andrew Firth, MD of Leeds agency Ascensor has completed the gruelling Welsh 3000s walking challenge, to help raise more than £3,000 for Yorkshire children’s cancer charity Candlelighters. The endurance walk involves reaching the summit of 15 mountains, each more than 3,000 feet, in 24 hours and Andrew achieved it in just 14 hours 49 minutes.

Back in April, Storm Kathleen forced Andrew to abandon his previous attempt, after a few hours. However, second time round, the weather was perfect.

Andrew comments: “This was ‘take two’ and the conditions were ideal. They needed to be because this was the toughest thing I’ve ever done, not just physically. I drove myself to my absolute extremes, completing the mission (summit of Crib Goch to summit of Foel Fras) in less than 15 hours. It was punishing.”

He adds: “I was absolutely adamant that I was going back to do it, having raised over £3,000 for the Candlelighters Trust. They are dedicated to supporting children and their families across Yorkshire who are impacted by childhood cancer.”

Each year, in Yorkshire alone, over 150 children are diagnosed with some form of cancer. Candlelighters offers family support in many forms, from practical financial help for families and funded holidays, to talking therapies, wellbeing treatments and support groups for siblings.

Andrew says: “I’m grateful for all who sponsored our efforts for the event, which included family, friends and business donations. Candlelighters is a completely self-funded charity that relies on initiatives like this.”

Describing the event, he adds: “This was a very tough day, I’m so pleased to have completed it. I’ve done a few charity challenges over the years, but this was on a totally different scale.

“On this attempt I was joined by Mountain Leader Jonathan Kattenberg, who kept me on course, motivated and laughing – mostly. Huge thanks to him.”

“Hiking and scrambling 15 peaks in Snowdonia and doing this in under 15 hours was exhausting, but so worthwhile. We set off at 3 am; the event started when we reached the summit of Crib Goch (at around 4.30 am) The clock then starts with the challenge taking in 15 more summits. We walked 50km and ascended 4,000 metres.

“There was a lot of scrambling and hiking in the dark, but we did it and it was great to hold the Candlelighters flag up on each of the 15 summits.”

Andrew concludes: “As happy as I am with my determination, resilience and fight, I’m most happy with the fundraising! That’s over £15k raised by the team at Ascensor for various charities in the last 18 months.