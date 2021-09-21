Qatar World Cup 2022: Another Striker for England’s Gareth Southgate to Think About England boss Gareth Southgate doesn’t have much to worry about ahead of October’s matchday 7 of European qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. But if England wants to surpass the elite squads, they’ll meet in the next round of World Cup 2022, squad variety and some fresh faces could be a recipe for excellence – and we believe that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is the perfect ingredient.

As per, doubters and critics of the top goal scorers within the English Championship arrive in abundance when a team is promoted into football’s top tier. And of course, the depth between the first and second tier of English football is broad and ever-expanding, so the questions surrounding the abilities of the Brentford frontman naturally arose when he arrived in the Premier League.

33 goals throughout 48 Championship appearances during the 2020/2021 season showed that Ivan Toney was one of English football’s most dangerous finishers.

And nobody, even Unibet sportsbook, could’ve predicted the second division player at Peterborough would become the Bees most proficient striker and assist them in promotion when he made a move for £5 million in 2020.

He delivered 33 goals during his first year for Brentford, a factor that frightens any Premier League defender. But Toney isn’t just prolific in front of goal; his abilities branch out into so much more. One example would be his ability in the air, almost achieving every battle when the ball is air born to maintain or gain possession.

We’re now five matchdays deep into the 2021/22 EPL campaign, and the doubters have been silenced. Toney has excelled and evolved with every game he’s played. Most recently, an ultra-impressive away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderer’s solidified his position as an EPL player – scoring one goal and assisting the other. Wolves, to simply put it, couldn’t handle Ivan Toney.

Toney delivered a thorough performance against Wolves, most impressively showing his eagerness to assist in defensive duties when Brentford spent much of the second half with 10 men. A final 2-0 scoreline may not have been possible without Toney; the 25-year-old is undoubtedly a star in the making.

Can Gareth Southgate’s World Cup 2022 Squad Ignore Ivan Toney?

Travelling back in time to when Leeds United was promoted into the English Premier League last term, do we remember similar questions surrounding Patrick Bamford – aimed towards his chances of success in the top-flight? It holds a heavy feeling of déjà vu and look where Bamford is now.

16 goals from Bamford assisted Leeds United in their promotion to the EPL, and he netted another 17 goals during his debut Premier League season.

This accomplishment pushed Bamford into the England squad, and the 28-year-old made his senior international debut in the World Cup qualifying win versus Andorra earlier this month.

As Gareth Southgate begins selecting his Qatar 2022 squad, Bamford is obviously on his radar.

Ok, so what’s your point? My point is that Ivan Toney doubled Bamford’s scoring conquest during his successful English Championship season, and he’s gotten off to a great start this term. Obviously, the key difference would be the entire season Bamford has now played in the EPL for Leeds, but Ivan Toney must be on the shortlist of Southgate’s forwards.

Toney’s recent performances are evidence that he’d handle a call up to the international level in the same fashion he’s dealt with the Premier League thus far.

Gareth Southgate will want a Plan B in attack, and Bamford is often found playing as a lone frontman in a 3-3-1 or 4-1-4-1 formation. In contrast, Toney operates more efficiently with a partner upfront, just as he did versus Wolves.

There’s no denying that Kane will be the first-choice striker. With that said, a look back on the Euro 2020 tournament reveals countless games and situations where Kane struggled to get involved, and Southgate will want more than one method of tackling this problem heading into the World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderer’s soon realised that Ivan Toney is a defender’s nightmare, boasting an unpredictability within his skillset. A technical ability alongside his physical presence is what’s made him so compelling for Brentford.

As Southgate would need to alter his game plan, Toney wouldn’t slide directly into England’s starting line-up. However, this is precisely why Brentford’s star striker should be in the thoughts of Southgate. England will want versatility and unreadable blueprints to progress into the Qatar World Cup finals. If Toney’s current EPL form continues, he owns the ideal assets to become a key squad member for the Three Lions and their Qatar 2022 venture.