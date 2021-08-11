Nestled in the beautiful Northumberland countryside, brand new wedding venue, Halton Grove, has opened for tours and bookings to huge demand.

Currently in the process of refurbishment, the historic Halton Grove building is set amongst romantic woodland and spectacular scenery, and is a stone’s throw from the Roman town of Corbridge, and just twenty minutes from Newcastle International Airport.

The venue and its surroundings are being offered to wedding parties on an ‘exclusively yours’ basis, giving guests full use of the estate, including accommodation in the stunning Victorian farmhouse and enchanting Bridesmaid’s Cottage. Halton Grove prides itself on providing incredible hospitality not only for the wedding breakfast, but also the days before and after the big day itself.

Its charming stable extension offers seating for up to 200 guests, and an extensive menu is available to suit all tastes.

With interior decor from renowned designer and Instagram favourite Kerry Lockwood, the venue will be hosting weddings from Summer 2022 and bookings are being taken immediately, with several tours of the estate already booked in.

Simon Glover, Co-owner and Project Manager, Halton Grove said: “Finally being able to take bookings for next year and working hard to make wedding dreams come true is a hugely exciting moment for us. By offering exclusive use of the estate, as well as the unique bridesmaid’s cottage where bridal parties can stay over, get ready and stage their photo shoots, we feel that we can provide guests with a truly unique and memorable experience.

“The venue is about as quintessentially British as you can get and we’re hoping that, as well as couples who live locally, we will be able to attract those from further afield to this beautiful part of the country.”

To find out more, get in touch with the Halton Grove team on 01434 505 500 or email enquiries@haltongrove.co.uk

Halton Grove, Corbridge, NE45 5PY