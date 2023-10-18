razorblue creates new role to support ambitious plans

A leading managed service provider which works with over 500 companies across the UK and has consistently grown significantly year-on-year, has created a new role as part of its ongoing ambitious plans – Head of New Business.

North East headquartered razorblue, which boasts seven offices a team of over 180 people, has welcomed George Galloway to the team, an experienced commercial director with over 37 years in the industry, tasked with developing and deploying new sales strategies and initiatives that ensure razorblue continues to be recognised as a leading managed services, cloud and cyber security provider in the UK.

George said: “I’m excited to join the team at razorblue and play a part in its continued success. During my career I’ve achieved a high level of success in creating strong client relationships, selling complex products and solutions, and achieving targets through delivering effective programme management, strategic planning and team leadership – so I am confident that I can work with the company’s award-winning team to continue its growth trajectory journey.

“I have an in-depth knowledge of public and private sector tender frameworks at all levels which is something I am looking forward to focusing on here at razorblue, but most of all, I’m excited to help onboard new clients and see their continued success being supported by our strategic IT support and managed services.”

George’s experience includes developing a business from a £3 million to £20 million turnover organisation with £15 million recurring revenue, and in his most recent role, achieving a record 60% revenue growth in a 12-month period.

Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue said: “We are always keen to add skilled people to our team and George is exactly that – he brings a raft of experience to the senior leadership team as well as innovative ideas to support our sales and marketing function, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 180, with plans to recruit over 25 additional team members in the next 12 months to support its plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage and adding more products and services to the current offering.

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.