North East-headquartered managed IT service provider razorblue has appointed a well-known business development specialist to support its continued growth, meaning that the company has doubled its sales and marketing team in the last year alone.

Having seen 363% growth over the last five years, and more than 25 percent growth in headcount during the pandemic, razorblue has welcomed Louise Gilbey to the team as Business Development Manager, tasked with growing the company’s impressive client base which is currently made up of around 500 businesses across the UK.

Louise has built a strong reputation over the last few years, working for well-known companies and curating an impressive network. Her role is focused on raising razorblue’s profile even further and building relationships with prospective clients.

Louise said: “I’ve been very aware of razorblue by its excellent reputation over the years and love the company’s drive to provide not just solutions and services, but the best possible customer experience. I’m thrilled to be working with such a dedicated team and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

razorblue has seven offices and a headcount of over 110, with plans to recruit over 20 additional team members in the next 12 months to support its plans to continue expanding its nationwide coverage and adding more products and services to the current offering.

Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue said: “Louise has an impressive track record in business development and is well-known across the North East region. Having her on board really sets us up to continue growing and supporting businesses across the UK, and I know she will be a great asset to razorblue.”

razorblue specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting and business software solutions across a broad range of industries. The firm continues to grow and has several live vacancies open, see more here: https://www.razorblue.com/careers/