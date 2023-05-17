READY, WILLING AND BAGEL…

A Tyneside tea house is bringing a taste of downtown New York to uptown Newcastle.

Claremont Tea House, at Eldon Place – opened last month by the Northumberland Restaurant Company – has added a new bagel menu to its repertoire of breakfast, brunch and afternoon tea offerings.

And the fillings for the bagels are they culinary combination of some of the finest British and US ingredients.

The homemade bagels are also best sellers at the tearoom’s sister company, Dot Bagel at Chillingham Road.

And that means that fans of the much-loved bagels now have a city centre outlet where they can indulge their passion.

The bagels themselves come in an assortment of flavours, from plain to sesame, cheese and chives or onion and garlic and the breakfast fillings include the Classic All Dayer – sausage, bacon, egg, hash brown and cheese – along with the traditionally American Morning After; maple glazed bacon with cream cheese.

In addition, original bagels include the Hass Queen, filled with halloumi, salsa roja, guacamole, pickled red onion and pea shoots, Nashville Fried Chicken with hot sauce, green goddess slaw, pickles and chives and Downtown Clover; falafel, hummus, chopped salad, pickled cabbage and vegan garlic mayo.

The Salt on Chilli Rd comprises salt and chilli fried chicken, fried onion, fresh chilli, pickled sesame slaw and gochujang mayo, while The Reuben can be served hot or cold and consists of pastrami, Emmental cheese, mustard mayo, gherkins andsauerkraut.

And the Boujie Lox is possibly the most traditional bagel of all, with its filling ofsmoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, gherkins and rocket.

Hash pops – crispy fried hash brown potato bites – are also on offer and served either plain or with cheese or salt and chilli.

Vegan versions of the majority of bagels are also available and all are available to either eat in or take out.

Stuart Young, who owns Claremont Tea Rooms ,said the venue which also serves light meals and a significant range of speciality teas and coffees, is the perfect addition to the city centre.

“We’ve had an incredible response since the day we opened,” said Stuart.

“And we are delighted that our unique menu is going down so well.”

For more information visit https://www.claremontteahouse.com/

